The "UK Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Data Center Market Size To Cross $8.4 Billion, Growing At a CAGR Of Over 4% During The Period 2020-2025.

Equinix, Interxion, STT GDC, Next Generation Data (Vantage Data Centre), CyrusOne, and NTT (e-shelter) are some of the prominent investors in the UK data center market. In 2019, the UK tech industry received a funding of around $10 billion to drive innovations and digitalization in the business sector. The digital economy in the UK accounts for over 7% of the country's GDP. The UK is the leading colocation services market in Europe and comprises over 250 operational colocation data centers.

The cloud adoption among UK enterprises is over 50%. Leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, IBM, and Oracle have a presence in the region. Also, AWS and Microsoft Azure are the dominant players in the UK cloud market. The IoT spending in the country was estimated to be over $25 billion. On January 27, 2020, the UK Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media Sports (DCMS) announced a new law to improve security of consumer connected devices and prevent them from cyberattacks.

Brexit has brought uncertainties among cloud providers in terms of storage and retrieval of customer data. European companies that associated with the UK data center market are migrating workloads to Germany, Netherlands, France and other EU countries data centers. In 2020, the increase in cloud services demand has led to the launch of 10 new services (such as cybersecurity) by Microsoft in the UK. Also, AWS and Microsoft Azure are the dominant players in the UK cloud market. Government initiatives to fuel the digitalization in the consumer and enterprise environment through technology such as 5G, Artificial Intelligent, virtual reality and augmented reality. However, with the growing cloud computing related activities and the increasing need for digitization, the demand for qualifies ICT professionals is rising, leading a wide skillset shortage in the ICT sector. Also, the aging population in the country has left nearly 80% of businesses to find workers with required desired skillsets.

Key Deliverables

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the UK data center market shares

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Data center colocation market in UK

Retail wholesale colocation pricing in UK

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market shares during the forecast period

Classification of the UK data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report:

The demand for edge data centers is growing with the implementation of commercial 5G network in the UK.

The UK government dedicated nearly $80 million to creative industries that enable the use of 5G services.

Increasing investments in technology such as AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to drive the revenue of the server segment in the country

VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 85%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will replace VRLA UPS Systems.

Increase in edge data center deployment will grow the demand for

Intelligent PDUs dominate the market because of the need to run sustainable environment, which consumes low power

Data center operators are expected to adopt evaporative and economizer-based cooling solutions. However, the UK region is witnessing the adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Snapshot

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. List of Datacenter Investment in UK

4. Investment Opportunities in UK

5. Investment by Area

6. Investment by Power Capacity

7. Colocation Market

8. Market Dynamics

9. UK Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

10. UK Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

11. UK Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

12. UK Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

13. UK Data Center Market by General Construction

14. UK Data Center Market by Tier Standards

15. UK Data Center Market by Geography

16. Key Market Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epgjrs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005587/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900