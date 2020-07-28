

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.65 to $2.95 per share on net sales decline of about 3 to 7 percent, due to the continued recessionary global environment from COVID-19.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.69 per share on net sales decline of 12.2 percent to $991.86 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect net sales to be lower than last year and expects to see an improvement in sales trends in the second half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de