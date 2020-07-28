Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 28-Jul-2020 / 13:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LORD LAMONT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial INITIAL notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 25p financial instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of Shares via a dividend transaction reinvestment programme c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) (i) GBP1.1999 288 d) Aggregated information 288 - Aggregated volume GBP1.1999 per share - Price GBP345.57 - Total value of 76,703 shares transaction - Cumulative holdings e) Date of the 20 July 2020 transaction f) Place of the LONDON transaction ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 78536 EQS News ID: 1104229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)