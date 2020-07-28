Technavio has been monitoring the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market and it is poised to grow by $27.81 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tax benefits of meal vouchers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data privacy and security issues might hamper market growth.

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Application Meal Vouchers Employee Benefits

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market report covers the following areas:

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market size

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market trends

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing employment rate as one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years.

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors

