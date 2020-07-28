CNH Industrial N.V.: The renaissance of industrial hemp in North America: How New Holland supports an evolving industry. The latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com





In 2018 the legalization of hemp as a national commodity crop in North America sparked a renewed interest in its environmental benefits and wide ranging uses. A once popular crop is on its way back onto farmlands across the U.S. with New Holland Agriculture leading the way. This thought provoking article traces the history of hemp and explores its exciting future: cnhindustrial.com/renaissanceindustrialhemp_eng

London, July 28, 2020

Hemp, once the mainstay of a myriad of commercial and industrial products, suffered one of the sharpest declines in cultivation in the history of agriculture. This article explains why this versatile and sustainable crop went from ubiquity to anonymity and how New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), is spearheading its revival. The reader is provided with a brief history of the hemp industry, an analysis of some of the common misconceptions that surround this crop and an in depth description detailing the innovative projects that New Holland is pioneering in the U.S. to help stimulate its renaissance.

One of the most exciting initiatives sees New Holland partnered with the National Hemp Association , North America's leading non-partisan hemp advocacy group based in Washington D.C. The aim of this partnership is to promote the return of hemp as a commodity crop by providing education and thought leadership to potential suppliers.

The article is illustrated with video footage and images and contains interviews with the New Holland team who provide valuable insight and a glimpse of the commitment and passion of the people who are driving this project.

CNH Industrial is committed to a better future and is, therefore, actively involved in protecting the environment and preventing climate change by championing more sustainable agricultural practices and crops. Hemp, which can be used in a extensive array of both commercial and industrial products, paired with its sustainable and regenerative character, is truly unique. Find out more about the hemp renaissance at: cnhindustrial.com/renaissanceindustrialhemp_eng

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments