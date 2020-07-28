

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for May is scheduled for release at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 105.10 against the yen, 0.9164 against the franc, 1.2893 against the pound and 1.1732 against the euro as of 8:55 am ET.



