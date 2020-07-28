Electronic Shelf Label Market Worth $3.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 22.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The factors contributing to the fastest-growing region is the rapid urbanization, the rise of Industry 4, ongoing technological innovations, and development of retail automation sector

Jersey City, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electronic Shelf Label Market by Product Type (CD ESLS and E-PAPER ESLS), by Store Type (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Specialty Store, Non-Food Retail Store, and Others), by Geography Scope". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5294

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Shelf Label Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview

With the advent of technology and the adoption of automation in the retail industry has turned out to be increasingly beneficial for retailers. The growth of this industry is due to the reduction of manual operations to increase operational efficiency. This benefit has led to the widespread adoption of electronic shelf label solutions across the retail industry. Furthermore, trending retail automation is also driving the adoption of electronic shelf labels across all types of retail stores such as hypermarkets, specialty stores, and supermarkets which in turn is catapulting the growth of the market. Moreover, dynamic pricing can be achieved by putting digital price tags in retail stores. Additionally, it can also help in reducing manual operations to increase operations efficiency and workplace productivity. These are the reasons which are driving the adoption of ESL's which is driving the growth of the market.

However, the cost associated with the ESL solution can be expensive at the start for some unorganized retailers because it increases the number of electrified shelves which can support the ESL tags. The retailers need to calculate the benefits of ESL technology before putting it into use and by what time their investment in ESL can give revenue. In countries like South Korea and India where most of the retail market is unorganized can't invest in ESL technology. Moreover, the awareness regarding ESL technology amongst the retailers is low in emerging economies which is proving to be difficult for the adoption of ESL technology. These are the factors that are hampering the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

The major players in the market are Ses-Imagotag, Altierre, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata, M2communication, Diebold Nixdorf, Opticon Sensors Europe.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market on the basis of Product Type, Store Type, and Geography.

Electronic Shelf Label Market by Product Type

CD ESLS



E-PAPER ESLS

Electronic Shelf Label Market by Store Type

Hypermarket



Supermarket



Specialty Store



Non-Food Retail Store

Electronic Shelf Label Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Biosensors Market by Type (Embedded Device, Sensor Patch), by Product (Wearable Biosensor, Nonwearable Biosensor), by Technology (Electrochemical Biosensor, Optical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor, Thermal Biosensor, Nanomechanical Biosensor), by Application (Point of Care, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Emergency Lighting Market by Power System (Self-Contained Power System, Central Power System, Hybrid Power System), by Light Source (Fluorescent, LED, Incandescent, Induction), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Vision Sensor Market by Type (Less than 3D Vision sensors, 3D Vision Sensors), by Application (Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading), by End-User (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Packaging), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Machine Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Product (Smart Camera-Based Systems, PC-Based Systems), by Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1220459/Electronic_Shelf_Label_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170750/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg