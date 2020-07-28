Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12A18 ISIN: NO0010716582 Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA 
Tradegate
27.07.20
15:24 Uhr
1,360 Euro
-0,011
-0,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4221,46016:48
1,4291,45716:49
PR Newswire
28.07.2020 | 15:57
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions Secures Brownfield Services Contract for Hebron Platform in Canada

OSLO, Norway, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has secured a five-year contract extension from ExxonMobil Canada Properties for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland.

The contract is an extension for a 5-year period, starting in the summer of 2020. Aker Solutions has provided EPC services to Hebron since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions' premises in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aker Solutions estimates the contract value to be NOK 1.4 billion, which will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2020.

"We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business," says Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects, at Aker Solutions.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47-464-02-317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-brownfield-services-contract-for-hebron-platform-in-canada,c3148425

AKER SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.