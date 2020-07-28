Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005661/en/

The Advantages of Additive Manufacturing (Graphic: Business Wire)

The manufacturing industry has grown exponentially with the development of additive manufacturing. As technology evolves, businesses grow with it. One of the most recent and most successful technological advancements of technology is additive manufacturing. There is no limit to the advantages of additive manufacturing. It is a sustainable, durable, and more efficient alternative to traditional manufacturing. Additionally, it is leading to reformed supply chains, reduced losses, conserved time, optimized products, and increased automation for businesses across industries. However, successful implementation of the technology faces challenges including high demand, high investment, and a lack of efficient strategizing. Leveraging demand management solutions allow companies to overcome these challenges and benefit from this development. Infiniti's industry research experts discuss the advantages and business impact of additive manufacturing in this article.

Request a free proposal to know how Infiniti is helping manufacturing companies overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities presented by additive manufacturing.

"There is no limit to the positive impact of additive manufacturing. It is sustainable, durable, more efficient, and the extent of manufacturing design it allows is incomparable. However, as the manufacturing industry grows, it is faced with challenges relating to changing demands, on-demand needs, wide range designing and execution, major investment, and maintenance," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Additive manufacturing is a crucial step towards the future of the manufacturing industry. It has various advantages that will help all sectors associated with manufacturing grow exponentially. Infiniti's research experts listed the following four significant advantages of additive manufacturing:

It reduces the limitations of unyielding material and allows for designs and geometric shapes of a much more comprehensive range to be manufactured.

It requires fewer raw materials, consumes less energy, and has a lower carbon footprint, making it more sustainable than traditional manufacturing methods.

Transfer of information, creating prototypes, and testing can be done at a faster rate, speeding up the entire manufacturing cycle.

High levels of automation allow for accuracy and efficiency across the manufacturing process.

Want more in-depth insights on the advantages and business impact of additive manufacturing? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with manufacturing industry clients to address their unique business challenges, and help them grow by capturing maximum market potential. Get in touch with an industry expert for more insights on the advantages, business impact, and ideal strategy for implementing additive manufacturing.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005661/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us