Alert Logic Recognized as a Leader in Global Managed Security Services by Independent Research Firm

New Report States Alert Logic Keeps Running Circles Around Competitors in the Cloud

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced that it was ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Managed Security Services Providers, Q3, 2020. The newly released report states, "Strengths include rapid deployment, ease of setup, and consumption pricing, which client references mentioned as key considerations."1 It also mentions, "Cloud-heavy organizations, or organizations with an MSSP struggling in the cloud, should consider adding Alert Logic to their security services provider mix."2

"We're honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader and, especially, to provide our customers with a proven and scalable outcome-based security solution," said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. "The need for organizations to be vigilant in guarding against cyber attacks is greater than ever. Our comprehensive managed detection and response capabilities give security and business leaders confidence that their ever-expanding and increasingly complex ecosystems are protected."

According to the report, "MSSPs' failure to address issues with cloud leaves them drawing a blank when it comes to investigating and remediating cloud-based and applications incidents. Look for vendors that prove they can analyze, investigate, and remediate cloud and application incidents, as well as data breaches circa 2013."3 Alert Logic achieved the highest possible scores in the service provider roadmap, user experience roadmap, and go-to-market approach evaluation criteria.

"We had attacks coming at us non-stop, including hard-to-detect web app attacks such as SQL injection, path traversal and cross-site scripting, which Alert Logic was able to show us," said Sandeep Kuttiyatur, founder and CEO, eComchain. "It was clear that we would not be able to keep up with the changing threats on our own and our business growth showed we needed security that scales."

The Alert Logic proprietary managed detection and response (MDR) platform collects network traffic and more than 60 billion log messages each day, providing coverage across both vulnerabilities and attacks by bringing together asset visibility and security analytics for networks, applications, and endpoints in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. Alert Logic customers have access to 24/7 protection with a team of dedicated experts included to understand their unique needs and business context.

Alert Logic is also cited as a leading provider in the Bloor MDR Market Guide and named a gold winner in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

To access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Global Managed Security Services Providers, Q3, 2020, go here.

1 Forrester, "The Forrester WaveTM: Global Managed Security Services Providers, Q3, 2020," Jeff Pollard, et al., 27 July 2020.

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

