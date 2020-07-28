Nselaa Ward Facilitates "White Women Can We Talk" Listening Tour

The National Organization for Women's "White Women Can We Talk" series features black women connecting with white women to become better allies

ELLENWOOD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Nselaa Ward is proud to facilitate the National Organization for Women's "White Women Can We Talk" Listening Tour. The series is taking place in every state, with the next tour stop to take place in Minnesota on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. UTC+07.

Nselaa Ward is a Juris Doctor and the CEO of Ni' Nava & Associates. She is the former organizer of the 2004 March for Women's Lives, the largest march in the history of the U.S. of its time with 1.2 million marchers in Washington.

The National Organization for Women is the largest women's organization in the world. "White Women Can We Talk" is a Pandora's box discussion through which black women connect with white women to become better allies.

Panelists include Kolieka Siegle, California's President for the National Organization for Women, Annette Bethel, South Carolina's President for the National Organization for Women, Freda McKee, Missouri's President for the National Organization for Women, and Mariquita Anderson, Minnesota's President for the National Organization for Women.

The tour also features a special guest, Triana Arnold-James, Georgia's President for the National Organization for Women and state senate candidate.

For more information and to register, please visit www.whitewomencanwetalk.com .

About Nselaa Ward

With a powerful story of entrepreneurial resilience, Nselaa Ward is a Juris Doctor and the CEO of Ni' Nava & Associates (NNA). She has been asked on numerous occasions to speak at TEDx conferences around the world, universities, and corporations to share her expertise and life changing story of transcending from a child sex worker in a crack cocaine community to an attorney and ultimately becoming one of the top business architects of the country. After working on hundreds of business and bankruptcy cases, Nselaa Ward found that she was drawn to entrepreneurship and business practices, as she also owned her own enterprises including a limo company, law firm, technology company, general contracting company, and landscaping business. She designed a "Blueprint to Building Better Businesses." Ni' Nava & Associates help business owners build legacies by teaching them how to be CEOs and providing the companies with a COO and CFO team while building a sustainable business model.

