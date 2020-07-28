Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM
London, July 27
28 July 2020
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
