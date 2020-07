Yesterday, on July 27, 2020, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name ---------------- SE0014262192 CATME HO1 The trading will be resumed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB