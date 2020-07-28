Softlab9 Technologies Inc. Target Acquisition CleanGo GreenGo Inc. Announces Executed Agreement with Harvest Growth

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT) (Frankfurt:APO2) (OTC:SOFSF) ("SOFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its target acquisition, CleanGo GreenGo Inc (CGGG), has signed a perfect launch agreement with multiple award-winning Harvest Growth, the marketing company behind OxiClean and Planters Peanuts.

Harvest Growth is a US National full service, direct response, and product launch marketing agency. Harvest Growth and its founders have marketed many household names including OxiClean, Planters Nuts, Bona cleaners and many more. Harvest Growth's founders have helped manage hundreds of product launches that have totaled over $2 billion in combined revenues. Harvest Growth has been marketing famous brands since 2006 and has launched over 350 products and used many different media platforms to ensure successful product launches including infomercials, social media, video, animation, and direct marketing.

Under the terms of this agreement, Harvest Growth will assist CleanGo GreenGo to perform market research, assist in a competitive pricing analysis, streamline fulfillment, and most importantly develop a nationwide media campaign. Through this alliance, CleanGo GreenGo plans to generate high levels of revenue and profits, identify the target audience, produce videos, market through their many media channels and grow CleanGo GreenGo into a household name. The first stage of the agreement will cost CGGG $2500.00 per month plus marketing costs on Facebook and Instagram Media.

Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo GreenGo said, "With this partnership, CleanGo GreenGo expects to generate higher revenue and profits, identify our target audience, produce multiple promotional videos, market through their many media channels and grow CleanGo GreenGo into a household name."

Jon LaClare, CEO of Harvest Growth commented, "We are looking forward to helping CleanGo GreenGo launch through the Harvest Growth Platform. With many similar successes under the Harvest Growth belt including OxiClean, Bona Cleaners and many others, we feel that CleanGo Green Go will be another one of our success stories. The time for launch through our platform is ideal, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the quality and effectiveness of disinfectants manufactured by CleanGo GreenGo speak for themselves. We at Harvest Growth truly see this product's potential in so many useful applications during this pandemic, and even beyond to ensure a healthier lifestyle, due to the fact these products are environmentally friendly, pet friendly and safe around all member of the family. The future is bright for CleanGo GreenGo and we are thrilled to be a part of such innovative products."

About CleanGo GreenGo:

CleanGo GreenGo Inc. is an FDA and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. CleanGo GreenGo, also manufactures hand sanitizer gel which is sold throughout the USA and Canada. CleanGo's products have been tested in 2015 in the USA to kill the human coronavirus. CleanGo's products are sold on various online platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution in retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP. the Patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9:

SoftLab9 is a technology incubator specializing in developing, launching, and acquiring vertically integrated companies. They foster a portfolio of assets internally while providing engineering, capital, executive management, and industry experience. The Company brings together innovative ideas based on solid foundations and experienced teams to build leading companies.

