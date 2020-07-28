Supply Chain Analytics Market worth $8.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Supply Chain Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the supply chain industry include increasing volume and velocity of data, need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies, and the advent of AI and machine learning into supply chain management.

Demand Analysis and Forecasting segment constituted the largest market share during the forecast period

The demand analysis and forecasting software is one of the major software in the Supply Chain Analytics Market that helps companies forecast the future demands for a product through historical data analysis. Demand forecasting helps the company manage inventory levels during peaks and troughs, thereby ensuring the products are not overstocked or understocked. The demand analysis and forecasting solution facilitate businesses to boost their service levels, shorten cycle times, reduce inventory investment, and minimize obsolescence.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Professional services and managed services help enterprises in building successful client relationships by continuously supporting them through business tenure. Furthermore, these services benefit enterprises by maximizing resource usage, improving project execution, and streamlining business operations.

Automotive industry vertical to garner the largest market size during the forecast period

The automotive supply chain industry has seen considerable growth in the past few decades, due to the shifting market conditions, liberalization, cost pressure, and infusion of trending technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors, IoT, built-in test equipment, entertainment systems, and Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall Supply Chain Analytics Market during the forecast period. This region houses some of the major vendors of data analytics specialized in offering supply chain analytics solutions, such as SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, and Tableau. These players have their headquarters, as well as direct sales offices in the region. Major retail chains across the US and Canada have already embraced analytics in its supply chain processes and are gaining numerous benefits from it.

The Supply Chain Analytics Market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US), Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT (Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company(US), Antuit (US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i (India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK), Blue Yonder (US), Manhattan Associates (US), and DataFactZ (US).

