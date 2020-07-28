eQ Technologic, Inc.: EquipmentShare Columbia Named Authorized Dealer for Takeuchi Equipment in Mid-Missouri

EquipmentShare Columbia adds Takeuchi-US to their new equipment sales lineup as the official authorized dealer in mid-Missouri. The Columbia location now carries Takeuchi's leading compact equipment, parts sales and is the certified service provider for the manufacturer in the region. We're excited to offer Takeuchi's best-in-class products to the market as a dealer partner, in addition to our heavy equipment rentals, fleet management solutions, and maintenance services.

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / EquipmentShare, the nationwide construction equipment, and technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership as a new equipment dealer with Takeuchi-US, an innovative global leader in compact construction equipment. EquipmentShare in Columbia, Mo., sells a full range of Takeuchi track loaders, wheel loaders, and excavators, in addition to offering full Takeuchi-certified service and parts sales.



EquipmentShare Logo 2020

Takeuchi has been a pioneer in the compact equipment industry since 1971 when the brand developed the world's first compact excavator. Since then, Takeuchi has provided innovative products to meet the needs of the modern contractor, and their dealership and service network spans across North America.

"Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort," said Jabbok Schlacks, CEO at EquipmentShare. "We are excited to feature them at our Columbia location."

"EquipmentShare was founded by industry veterans that have decades of experience," said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi-US. "We are extremely confident they will do a great job for Takeuchi, not only with our products but also supporting our customers in Columbia. We are excited to work with EquipmentShare and fully believe our products will do well."

Mid-Missouri customers are invited to attend an open house event at 8430 Interstate 70 Drive SE in Columbia, Mo., from Thursday, August 20, to Saturday, August 22, 2020. Attendees will learn about EquipmentShare's Takeuchi-certified service offerings and will be able to take advantage of service discounts and equipment purchase promotions. Additionally, attendees will be able to meet with Takeuchi representatives for product demos. EquipmentShare Columbia is also an authorized dealership location for Link-Belt equipment.

This event will follow the City of Columbia's health and safety guidelines for businesses. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing observed.

?Presently, EquipmentShare provides equipment rental services from 58 rental yards in 25 states. EquipmentShare rental yards provide full service and maintenance backed by Track, EquipmentShare's fleet management solution. EquipmentShare has contracted dealership locations across the United States and offers parts sales and full service and maintenance. EquipmentShare is dedicated to helping contractors, and heavy equipment owners increase the utilization of their assets and connect their employees, assets, and materials through the use of construction technology solutions and a suite of contractor-focused services.

To learn more about EquipmentShare's growing list of dealership locations, visit equipmentshare.com/own.

Media Contact:

Amber Fehrenbacher

Phone: (573) 476-5024

Email: amber@equipmentshare.com

Related Files

EquipmentShare Takuechi Dealership Press Release_2020

Additional Links

EquipmentShare Dealer Finder

EquipmentShare About

SOURCE: EquipmentShare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599215/EquipmentShareTM-Columbia-Named-Authorized-Dealer-for-Takeuchi-Equipment-in-Mid-Missouri