The next phase of digitization in the manufacturing sector, Industry 4.0, is driven by various factors. Some of these are the proliferation of data volumes, growth of connectivity and computational power, and critical advancements in manufacturing innovations. Smart factories and Industry 4.0 have started transforming manufacturing in their early stages. It helps manufacturers extend their digital reach and sell new varieties of products and services. Industrial automation can increase productivity and bring down potential costs. Overall, industry 4.0 will help promote globalization and requires the development of the right digital capabilities. In this article, Infiniti's industry experts outline the key steps for CIOs to strategically gaining success with industry 4.0.

"By embracing industry 4.0, manufacturers can gain much more than just extending their digital reach and or selling new varieties of products and services. Industrial automation can increase productivity and performance and bring down the overall production costs," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Evolving along with the industry is crucial to manufacturers across the sector. As industry 4.0 evolves, manufacturers must take the right steps to embrace this change appropriately. Infiniti's industry experts highlight the following four key steps CIO's must take that are critical to success:

Evaluate existing technological capabilities and prioritize measures that directly align with the organization's digitization strategy.

Use pilot projects as proof of concept and demonstrate that industry 4.0 can help business gains.

Understand the flaws in the industry 4.0 pilots, and identify the capabilities that the organization lacks, and highlight the technology enablers that will help.

Embrace the advanced technologies available, such as real-time analytics, to attract customers and capture the potential of industry 4.0.

