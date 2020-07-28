Cumulus Communications, Inc: LeBlanc Communications Announces Company Name Change to Cumulus Communications

REDDING, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / LeBlanc Communications Group, Inc., a leading telecommunications provider serving Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and the surrounding Northeast region, today announced it will now operate under the name of Cumulus Communications, Inc. The rebranding strategy reflects the company's growing focus on cloud-based solutions for businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations.

"Our rebranding comes at an exciting time, as we continue expanding our capabilities to bring our clients the best communications solutions tailored to their individual needs," said Michael LeBlanc, CEO of Cumulus Communications. "A brand five years in the making, Cumulus reflects our role as a cloud-based provider designing platforms to streamline communications needs by connecting VoIP, video and audio conferencing, contact centers, video surveillance, and more from one reliable and friendly, local partner."

Cumulus' hosted VoIP phone service continues to play an important role in keeping communications up and running for many local businesses and nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. As workers shifted from the office to home, their connectivity remained unchanged. "Your phone system sits securely in our data center, backed up by redundant internet, power, cooling and security, and is reachable no matter your physical location," said LeBlanc. "Calls can ring on your mobile app or desktop softphone application, where you can continue working from home or another offsite location."

Unlike national VoIP phone services, the Cumulus-hosted VoIP solution is locally based and locally supported. The company's staff is available to travel on-site when needed to ensure clients understand and are able to use the service to better achieve their goals. "With hundreds of customers installed, and having just completed our fifth year offering our own product, the Cumulus Cloud phone service continues to offer more than 'five nines' (99.999%) of reliability with surprising cost savings," noted LeBlanc.

As part of its rebranding, the company has launched a new website - www.CumulusCommunications.com - to showcase its enhanced capabilities and services. The user-friendly site provides detailed information about Cumulus' host of products and programs, and features a blog offering connectivity best practices, the latest trends and industry insights.

"Our name has changed, but our commitment to our clients remains steadfast," said LeBlanc. "We are still the same great, local team you have come to know and trust. The new website was created to be a hub of valuable information and resources that, like our client service, is available 24/7."

Cumulus Communications, Inc. is headquartered at 38 High Ridge Road in Redding, Conn. They can be reached at (203) 938-8400 or by visiting www.CumulusCommunications.com. For the latest news and updates, follow @CumulusVoice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Cumulus Communications, Inc.

Cumulus Communications, formerly LeBlanc Communications, is a leading provider of telephone and computer network equipment, software and services in Southern New England, New York and New Jersey. For over four decades, Cumulus has been the go-to company for thousands of businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations that need to install, maintain, repair or upgrade their critical communications infrastructure. A Sangoma Pinnacle Partner and Mitel Business Partner, the company works with top suppliers in the telephone, computer network and telecom carrier industries to provide both cloud-based and on-premise solutions. For more information, visit www.CumulusCommunications.com.

