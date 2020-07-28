DaJuan Cofield and Kaitlyn Groshong: Millennial Power Couple Who Made Millions In Their 20s As Entrepreneurs In The Financial Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Financial gurus, DaJuan Cofield and Kaitlyn Groshong are passionate about helping everyday families achieve the financial education, protection, and independence necessary to pursue their dreams.

DaJuan and Kaitlyn are shaking up the financial industry as Executive Marketing Directors of a massive leadership, marketing, financial company, Pinnacle Leadership Development, partnering with people from all walks of life who are looking to either become financially secure themselves or equip others to do the same. Pinnacle Leadership Development is a North American company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley but has hundreds of offices nationwide that have also done $50,000,000 in production over the past 12 months.

Originally from San Jose, CA, Kaitlyn knew she wanted a career that would afford her financial freedom and success. In her early 20's, she was pursuing her dream of becoming a pilot, paying her way through flight school while simultaneously juggling three waitressing jobs. When a good friend introduced her to the world of financial advising, she immediately knew she'd found her destined career path. In a short time, she became the youngest executive in her company and trained thousands of others on how to become successful advisors in the industry as well.

Simultaneously, in the same city, DaJuan was pursuing his dream of becoming a professional NFL player. A collegiate athlete at San Jose State University, DaJuan was recruited to play for the 49ers in April 2012 as an undrafted Free Agent. Although this dream did not pan out long term, DaJuan left the NFL having been taught many valuable lessons about hard work and being a part of a team. His love for children and passion for helping others made his segway into Special Education as a Behavior Therapist miles away in South Central Los Angeles, a natural next step. However, as the pay was barely enough to live on and the job itself was incredibly demanding, DaJuan found himself missing the aspect of being part of a team. Hence, when he learned about the financial industry and realized that he could combine his desire to help people while earning an extraordinary income, he was instantly onboard.

A few years later, DaJuan and Kaitlyn met and began their relationship. Today, the couple share a young son and credit the incredible success that they have achieved in the last few years to their partnership and shared vision.

As Executive Marketing Directors of Pinnacle Leadership Development, DaJuan and Kaitlyn's mission is two sided. They partner with families and businesses ranging from small to large corporations to achieve both financial freedom and financial protection in order to pursue the lifestyle they desire. While many financial agencies only focus on serving the top 1%, Pinnacle is unique in the sense that they service individuals and families from all walks of life with their motto "no family left behind." New clients are offered a free consultation in which they meet with a Pinnacle Financial Professional to discuss their current situation and goals. Following this initial meeting, DaJuan, Kaitlyn and their team put together a proposal, present the options and equip their clients with the strategies to get from where they are, to where they want to be. But DaJuan and Kaitlyn are adamant that the relationship doesn't end there, rather, in most cases, the couple become close friends with their clients, going on to attend weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, etc. and genuinely staying in touch for years to come.

While DaJuan and Kaitlyn are passionate about helping families and couples, Kaitlyn focuses a good deal of her mentorship on women in particular. She shares that statistically, most women don't learn about money until they're either divorced or widowed. This is a statistic she's determined to change, as she equips women of all ages with financial knowledge and strategic tools.

Naturally, this couple is a dynamic duo. They define the true meaning of dividing and conquering within a partnership. DaJuan has many strengths within his career, however he has adapted a keen passion for leadership. His heart for teaching combined with love for people, is the reason why their organization has expanded so rapidly. He is constantly strategizing on new ways to grow and improve and stay innovative with the times. DaJuan also is confident in his roots and has created a movement within his company, culture and community. As a proud black man, he has united a group of the top black leaders within business, entrepreneurship and finance. Together they created the "Black Excellence" movement. A visionary group destined to unite and empower entrepreneurs and professionals within the black community. DaJuan stands firm in his ideal, "Together we can empower, unite and inform our community that we are deserving and worthy. We are the example of a good force for change."

The secondary component of Pinnacle Leadership is the couple's shared mission to train and equip other entrepreneurs with the strategies, tools and skillset to help families all over the nation achieve financial success. Approximately 40 million people were laid off during the pandemic of Covid-19. If they could, DaJuan and Kaitlyn would love to help each of those people recover, reset and take the next step to becoming financially secure. They know that in order to help as many people as possible, they must duplicate their efforts and train a team of like-minded individuals with the skills to do what they do. According to Kaitlyn, "Entrepreneurship is the new 401K, take control of your time, and create a life by design."

When the couple reflects on their greatest achievements, they are clear that there is not just one definition of success, rather in order to be successful, you just have to start. DaJuan and Kaitlyn believe that they can help anyone achieve success by learning how to manage their finances, and then take it to the next level. Their own success and financial freedom has allowed them to give back to organizations such as the "All for One Foundation", a charity dedicated to building schools, prosperity centers and providing educational resources to children in Sierra Leone and throughout Africa. When they consider their achievements, DaJuan and Kaitlyn are grateful for their financial security, the promotions and bonuses, but at the end of the day they are most proud of the leaders they've developed. The truest testament to their success are the up and coming entrepreneurs that they're duplicating their own skill sets into. This translates into a new era of young entrepreneurs and couples who have achieved financial freedom, balance and the lifestyle of their dreams.

If you are interested in working with or learning more about DaJuan, Kaitlyn, and Pinnacle Leadership Development, email DKBASESHOP@GMAIL.COM for a free consultation.

