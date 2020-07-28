

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has been tested positive for the coronavirus.



The White House clarified that neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence are at risk of exposure to the disease.



'He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted,' the White House said in a statement.



According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, O'Brien has been on quarantine at home and working from there after apparently getting infected at a family event.



O'Brien is the highest-ranking official in the Trump administration to test positive for the deadly disease.



One of Trump's personal valets and two White House employees tested positive for coronavirus in May.



Last week, two cafeterias in the White House were closed after a staff working there tested positive for Covid-19. In an email sent to the staff, White House said there was 'no reason for panic or alarm.'



The White House Medical Unit is conducting contact tracing.



The White House has said its staff and those who come into close contact with the President and Vice President are subjected to laboratory test for the virus on a daily basis.



