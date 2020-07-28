Findit, Inc.: Findit Online Marketing Services Help Improve Overall Online Presence in Search Engines and Throughout Social Media

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and businesses, offers customized marketing campaigns that help improve your online presence in search engines and social media.

Findit offers a wide range of online marketing services included in our social media marketing campaigns that help improve your online presence. From social media sharing and content creation to website design and development to video production, we help elevate your online presence through as many venues as possible to ensure you are reaching the audiences that are looking for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4

When it comes to your online presence, you may already have a great website, but if your client base doesn't know how or where to find you, or your website is not SEOed properly, your website serves you little purpose in terms of garnering new business from the web. Findit can help drive traffic to your website so you can continue to get new business from the web.

Findit customizes marketing campaigns to include exactly what you need to improve your overall online presence. If you already have a website, we will make sure it is SEOed correctly. If you don't already have a website, we will build a mobile friendly, search engine optimized website that highlights your brand, business, or products and services.

Findit offers customized URL extensions on Findit through the Claim Your Name feature. This feature, which allows you to claim URLs that describe your brand, business, products or services, or keywords that you want to index for under in Findit search and outside search engines, is how we begin to create crafted content to drive traffic to your website. Any person, brand, business, consumer, or individual that offers products or services in a specific area will find that Findit Names are incredibly useful in increasing the number of search results on the web and improving overall exposure throughout social media.

All content on Findit can be crawled and indexed by outside search engines and shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and others through the Sharethis® feature. The content that we create on your behalf that is part of your marketing campaign gets shared to these popular sites to ensure we are reaching the audiences that are looking for you, where they are spending their time.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "By creating a large, diversified portfolio of content between status updates on Findit, blogs on a clients' website, videos published in YouTube and Google My Business, we are ensuring that our clients' are getting exposure in as many places as possible so that customers looking for their products or services are seeing that content where they are, rather than having to go look for it."

Findit helps to elevate your overall presence on the web through increasing the number of search results in search engines, producing videos that index in Youtube, titling images that show up under image search, sharing throughout social media and tagging relevant businesses, and posting relative content that is SEOed on your website including blogs about your products and services. By focusing on your brand or business as a whole in as many places as possible, your odds of being seen by the people looking for you increases.

Individuals and businesses that conduct their own online marketing in-house can add Findit to their marketing portfolio to help improve their overall online presence. In the same method that Findit creates crafted content for our clients, businesses or individuals can use the Findit platform to create the content that they want seen, shared and indexed. Our customized marketing services and campaigns, which include but are not limited to: social media management, video production, SEO, website design and development, social sharing, content creation and more are perfect for businesses and individuals that do not have the time or know-how to handle their own marketing.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Please contact Findit at 404-443-3224.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599222/Findit-Online-Marketing-Services-Help-Improve-Overall-Online-Presence-in-Search-Engines-and-Throughout-Social-Media