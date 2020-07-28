Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW):

BidCo Breteuil obtained today the visa of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on the offer document relating to its public tender offer for the Company's shares and warrants following today's AMF compliance decision.

The public tender offer will be opened as of July 30, 2020. It will be carried out at a price of 12 euros per share, i.e. a premium of 42.3% over Mediawan's closing price on 19 June 2020 (the last trading day prior to the announcement of the public tender offer) and of 58.1% over the average of the prices weighted by trading volumes over the three months preceding that same date.

The price of EUR 0.65 per warrant represents a premium of 180.2% over Mediawan's closing price on June 19, 2020 (the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer) and of 311.9% over the average of the prices weighted by trading volumes over the three months preceding that date.

Prior to the opening of the public tender offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening and Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the terms and opening of the public tender offer. The closing date and timetable of the public tender offer will be published by the AMF as soon as the authorizations of the competent competition authorities have been obtained.

The offer document prepared by BidCo Breteuil and the response document prepared by Mediawan are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Mediawan (www.mediawan.com).

Disclaimer:

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

Mediawan and BidCo Breteuil exclude all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Mediawan mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

