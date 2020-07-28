Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 28-Jul-2020 / 16:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN The Company makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements: Name of applicant: eve Sleep plc Name of schemes: a) Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme; and b) New Share Option Plan Period of From: 08/01/2020 To: 07/07/2020 return: Balance of unallotted 4,587,376 Ordinary Shares, with securities under scheme(s) the following Ordinary Shares from previous return: not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: a) the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,157,597 Ordinary Shares) and b) the New Share Option Plan (3,429,779 Ordinary Shares) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme (s) has been increased since the a) Nil date of the previous return (if any increase has been applied for): b) Nil Less: Number of securities allotted under scheme(s) during period (see a) 46,208 Ordinary Shares LR3.5.7G): b) 1,055,960 Ordinary Shares Balance under scheme not yet 3,485,208 Ordinary Shares, with allotted at end of period: the following Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: - the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,111,389 Ordinary Shares) and - the New Share Option Plan (2,373,819 Ordinary Shares) For further information, please contact: Eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief via M7 Communications LTD Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Adviser and Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BLR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 78555 EQS News ID: 1104423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)