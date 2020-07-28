Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced a limited period FREE access to their exclusive market insights US Precision Medicine Market: Market Assessment and Regulatory Landscape Study for a Biospecimen Exporter.

Market Assessment of the US Precision Medicine Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

This resource from Infiniti Research, which is now available for free download, highlights an extensive account of the engagement undertaken by Infiniti Research for a biospecimen exporter based in India to support their research efforts into the US precision medicine market. The engagement also covers:

An overview of the Precision Medicine Market in the United States, with an in-depth segment outlook.

A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the US precision medicine market

An in-depth understanding of the regulatory and competitive landscape of biospecimen export in India

A comprehensive plan to establish strong partnerships, and strategize an appropriate plan for all forecasted challenges, enabling the company to establish a strong foothold in the new market.

In a span of twelve-weeks the client, a biospecimen exporter, successfully positioned themselves as a leading provider of healthy and diseased samples for pre-clinical and clinical trials and precision market research in the US biopharma industry with market assessment solutionsThe business impact, to name a few, achieved by the client through the engagement includes:

Gained an understanding of key competitors' pricing strategies, transportation, logistics, as well as their offerings and product/service gaps Effectively strategized for forecasted market growth Established an efficient pricing strategy using a profitability analysis. Gained all required regulatory approvals for biospecimen export in India Established a strong foothold in the new market with the help of an elaborate list of potential beneficial associations

