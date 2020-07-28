Firma Holdings Corp. Announces Changes in Board Of Directors and Mangement and the Execution of an Agreement to Acquire 100% of Consumer Products Company, Monochrome Corp.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) announces that Sebastien Dufort has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO. Mr. Dufort is the current founder and CEO of Monochrome Corp., and - along with Francis Biscan, has been an integral part of establishing a new business plan for Firma.

Firma wishes Mr. Biscan all the best in future endeavors, as he has resigned to make room for Mr. Dufort to lead the company forward in a new direction. In addition, Firma thanks David Barefoot for his service, as he has also resigned, from both the board of directors and as COO, to make room for the new business plans.

Firma is also pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of MonoChrome Corp., a consumer products growth company. Monochrome is a unique and responsive company in today's marketplace. Monochrome's business model currently incorporates two high-growth markets to create an exciting multi-channel business opportunity that feeds and expands Firma's distribution network. This includes traditional brick-and-mortar channels as well as by Monochrome's utilization of e-commerce technologies and emerging pipelines to capitalize on the new developments in today's consumer products market.

Monochrome's Board of Directors understands that the existing consumer products market is driven by health concerns and aided by expanding product awareness. By combining the two under a single business model, Monochrome can expect to meet market demand by introducing a multitude of new products along with its current Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Sanitizer business. Moreover, by Monochrome's exploitation of its products, it expects to attract partners for other products in the consumer, industrial, and CBD channels that will expand as Monochrome's product development increases. Monochrome's Board of Directors believes that by utilizing the company's traditional and contemporary delivery methods (through its partners, such as beverage and food distributors), will best serve its development. Additionally, Monochrome's use of non-traditional distribution and delivery channels (such as brokers who will drive business in health care, universities, and health awareness markets) will be equally effective.

Firma's Current Plan of Operations

FRMA is viewed as an emerging growth company and is a potential benefactor of the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company. In addition to the current agreement for the acquisition of Monochrome, Firma will continue to focus on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities. Firma is evaluating the acquisition of other interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries including qualified CBD products.

Firma's Board of Directors has established a plan of operations that includes Monochrome's ongoing business operations, together with the operations of certain potential acquisitions it can demonstrate under contract, or as being work-in-progress. The Company will also immediately begin the process of updating its corporate filings.

