

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, as investors made cautious moves, reacting to news about coronavirus spread, and looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and government stimulus.



After a slightly positive start and a subsequent marginal drop, Swiss stocks moved higher but faltered and stayed sluggish till the end of the session.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 10,320.20 around mid morning, ended the session with a small gain of 4.86 points or 0.05% at 10,277.20, more than 55 points off the session's low of 10,222.89.



Roche Holding shares gained nearly 2%. Lonza Group advanced by about 1.2%. Nestle edged up marginally, while Sika, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group closed little changed.



Among the losers, Richemont slid 2.35%, UBS Group shed about 2% and Credit Suisse declined 1.16%. Givaudan and Swatch Group posted moderate losses.



In the midcap section, Bucher Industries, PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.3%. Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich, Vifor Pharma, BB Biotech and Barry Callebaut gained 0.6 to 0.9%.



On the other hand, VAT Group, AMS, Julius Baer, Dufry, Dorma Kaba Holding, Georg Fischer, OC Oerlikon Corp and Temenos Group lost 1 to 1.6%.



Among other indices in Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.42%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.22% and Germany's DAX edged down 0.03%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de