Dienstag, 28.07.2020
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
28.07.2020 | 20:56
66 Leser
Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.32 % Return on Equity 12.35%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2020 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $374,000 or $0.33 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 203.0%.

For the first six months of 2020, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,254,000, an increase of 43% over the first half of 2019 results of $1,576,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2020 were $1.99, an increase of 41% over the first half of 2019 results of $1.41 per diluted common share.

Barney Wiley, President, stated, "The primary focus in the 2Q was (and will continue to be) ADAPTING, IMPROVISING, and OVERCOMING. Our staff has performed admirably, going above and beyond expectations as our nation copes with the chaos created by the virus pandemic."

"The main story for 2Q was the SBA Payroll Protection Program. Trinity Bank was able to participate fully (thanks to our superb operations group) despite having never made an SBA loan prior to the PPP facility. To date, we have funded 268 PPP loans totaling $51,381,000 - average loan size of $191,700. While the PPP loans are at a 1% interest rate, we did receive most of the fees from the SBA associated with PPP in June. The bank has to take these fees into income over the life of the loans (undetermined at this time). With the portion of the fees taken into income attributable to 2Q, we were able to absorb all of the extraordinary PPP expense (personnel and software) and make a substantial addition to the Reserve for Loan Losses."

"This is an extremely challenging environment. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future for Trinity Bank."

Profitability

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Return on Assets

1.32%

0.56%

Return on Equity

12.35%

4.24%

Page 2 - Trinity Bank Second Quarter 2020

Average for Quarter Ending 6-30-20

(in 000's)

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

%

Loans

PPP Loans

Loans

$212,258

$41,726

$170,352

$156,571

0

$156,571

35.6

8.8

Deposits

$302,967

$228,583

32.5

Page 3 - Trinity Bank Six Months YTD

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ending

June 30

%

June 30

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Interest income

$3,042

$2,977

2.2%

$5,964

$5,791

3.0%

Interest expense

188

475

-60.4%

569

869

-34.5%

Net Interest Income

2,854

2,502

14.1%

5,395

4,922

9.6%

Service charges on deposits

39

42

-7.1%

89

81

9.9%

Other income

79

80

-1.3%

159

164

-3.0%

Total Non Interest Income

118

122

-3.3%

248

245

1.2%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,037

788

31.6%

1,892

1,551

22.0%

Occupancy and equipment expense

113

116

-2.6%

228

223

2.2%

Other expense

412

375

9.9%

814

632

28.8%

Total Non Interest Expense

1,562

1,279

22.1%

2,934

2,406

21.9%

Pretax pre-provision income

1,410

1,345

4.8%

2,709

2,761

-1.9%

Gain on sale of securities

0

1

N/M

0

(2)

N/M

Gain on sale of foreclosed assets

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Gain on sale of assets

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

125

1,000

-87.5%

125

1,030

-87.9%

Earnings before income taxes

1,285

346

271.4%

2,584

1,729

49.5%

Provision for income taxes

155

(28)

N/M

330

153

115.7%

Net Earnings

$1,130

$374

202.1%

$2,254

$1,576

43.0%

Basic earnings per share

1.04

0.34

205.9%

2.07

1.43

44.8%

Basic weighted average shares

1,086

1,100

1,087

1,099

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.00

0.33

203.0%

1.99

1.41

41.1%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,133

1,119

1,134

1,118

Average for Quarter

Average for Six Months

June 30

%

June 30

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Total loans

$212,258

$156,571

35.6%

$190,812

$154,327

23.6%

Total short term investments

41,211

26,034

58.3%

40,061

19,038

110.4%

Total investment securities

81,496

74,627

9.2%

77,753

76,940

1.1%

Earning assets

334,965

257,232

30.2%

308,626

250,305

23.3%

Total assets

342,369

264,826

29.3%

316,082

258,314

22.4%

Noninterest bearing deposits

122,409

73,665

66.2%

105,435

73,772

42.9%

Interest bearing deposits

180,558

154,918

16.6%

171,387

148,664

15.3%

Total deposits

302,967

228,583

32.5%

276,822

222,436

24.5%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

N/M

0

590

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$36,611

$35,301

3.7%

$36,495

$34,624

5.4%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Average for Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Total loans
 $212,337 $169,367 $154,764 $156,304 $156,571
Total short term investments
 41,211 38,126 69,110 35,991 26,034
Total investment securities
 81,496 74,406 70,508 72,212 74,627
Earning assets
335,044 281,899 294,382 264,507 257,232
Total assets
342,369 289,795 301,596 272,245 264,826
Noninterest bearing deposits
 122,409 89,277 101,932 82,822 73,665
Interest bearing deposits
 180,558 161,400 168,784 152,296 154,918
Total deposits
302,967 250,677 270,716 235,118 228,583
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Shareholders' equity
$36,611 $36,379 $35,382 $36,081 $35,301
Quarter Ended
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019
Sept. 30,
2019
 June 30,
2019
Interest income
 $3,042 $2,922 $2,996 $3,025 $2,977
Interest expense
 188 381 490 493 475
Net Interest Income
 2,854 2,541 2,506 2,532 2,502
Service charges on deposits
 39 50 48 36 42
Other income
 79 78 79 104 80
Total Non Interest Income
 118 128 127 140 122
Salaries and benefits expense
 1,037 856 740 813 788
Occupancy and equipment expense
 113 114 93 120 116
Other expense
 412 400 370 299 375
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,562 1,370 1,203 1,232 1,279
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,410 1,299 1,430 1,440 1,345
Gain on sale of securities
 0 0 0 12 1
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Gain on sale of other assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 125 0 0 0 1,000
Earnings before income taxes
 1,285 1,299 1,430 1,452 346
Provision for income taxes
 155 175 210 206 (28)
Net Earnings
$1,130 $1,124 $1,220 $1,246 $374
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.00 $0.99 $1.12 $1.08 $0.33

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance
June 30,March 31,Dec 31,Sept. 30,June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
20202020201920192019
Total loans
$216,848$173,992$167,587$157,475$156,014
Total short term investments
38,64837,56660,60356,32819,321
Total investment securities
90,65873,28770,80471,39472,014
Total earning assets
346,154 284,845 298,994 285,197 247,349
Allowance for loan losses
(2,396)(2,269)(2,262)(2,259)(2,224)
Premises and equipment
2,4552,5222,5602,5442,580
Other Assets
5,6736,5679,7709,5138,040
Total assets
351,886 291,665 309,062 294,995 255,745
Noninterest bearing deposits
118,93389,581100,52797,51976,168
Interest bearing deposits
192,159162,726170,191159,712143,710
Total deposits
311,092 252,307 270,718 257,231 219,878
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
00000
Other Liabilities
1,5011,7791,0471,830614
Total liabilities
312,593 254,086 271,765 259,061 220,492
Shareholders' Equity Actual
37,089 36,069 35,858 34,920 34,572
Unrealized Gain - AFS
2,203 1,510 1,439 1,014 681
Total Equity
$39,292 $37,579 $37,297 $35,934 $35,253
Quarter Ending
June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sept. 30,
2019

June 30,
2019
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$388$408$419$432$446
Restructured loans
$0$0$0$0$0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
$320$320$320$320$320
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$0$0$0$0$0
Total nonperforming assets
$708$728$739$752$766
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$0$248$0$0$0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.33%0.42%0.44%0.45%0.49%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,March 31,Dec 31,Sept. 30,June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
20202020201920192019
Balance at beginning of period
$2,269 $2,262 $2,259 $2,224 $1,703
Loans charged off
0000498
Loan recoveries
2733519
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
27335(479)
Provision for loan losses
1250001,000
Balance at end of period
$2,396 $2,269 $2,262 $2,259 $2,224
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
1.10%1.30%1.35%1.43%1.43%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
338%312%306%300%290%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
0.00%-0.01%0.00%-0.02%0.31%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
0.06%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.64%
Quarter Ending
June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		 Dec 31,
2019		 Sept. 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.32%1.55%1.62%1.83%0.56%
Return on average equity (annualized)
12.35%11.80%13.34%13.81%4.24%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
12.34%12.36%13.79%14.21%4.27%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
10.69%12.55%11.73%13.25%13.33%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
3.81%4.33%4.67%4.79%4.85%
Effective Cost of Funds
0.22%0.54%0.70%0.75%0.74%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.59%3.79%3.97%4.04%4.11%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
51.6%48.9%43.4%43.8%46.2%
End of period book value per common share
$36.18$34.54$34.22$32.85$32.14
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
$34.15$33.15$32.90$31.92$31.52
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,0861,0881,0901,0941,097

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

June 30,2020

June 30,2019

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$ 41,211

13

0.13%

0.13%

$ 25,653

153

2.39%

2.39%

FRB Stock

395

6

6.00%

6.00%

381

6

6.00%

6.00%

Taxable securities

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

1,593

9

2.26%

2.26%

Tax Free securities

81,101

564

2.78%

3.52%

73,034

539

2.95%

3.74%

Loans

212,258

2,459

4.63%

4.63%

156,571

2,270

5.80%

5.80%

Total Interest Earning Assets

334,965

3,042

3.63%

3.81%

257,232

2,977

4.63%

4.85%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

5,223

5,021

Other assets

4,453

4,322

Allowance for loan losses

(2,272)

(1,749)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

7,404

7,594

Total Assets

$342,369

$264,826

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

138,440

25

0.07%

0.07%

125,618

321

1.02%

1.02%

Certificates and other time deposits

42,118

163

1.55%

1.55%

29,300

154

2.10%

2.10%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

180,558

188

0.42%

0.42%

154,918

475

1.23%

1.23%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

122,409

73,665

Other liabilities

1,352

942

Shareholders' Equity

38,050

35,301

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$342,369

$264,826

Net Interest Income and Spread

2,854

3.22%

3.39%

2,502

3.40%

3.62%

Net Interest Margin

3.41%

3.59%

3.89%

4.11%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

June 30

2020

%

2019

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$140,483

64.78%

$87,559

56.05%

Real estate:

Commercial

31,017

14.30%

23,311

14.92%

Residential

23,043

10.63%

22,471

14.39%

Construction and development

21,875

10.09%

22,445

14.37%

Consumer

430

0.20%

419

0.27%

Total loans (gross)

216,848

100.00%

156,205

100.00%

Unearned discounts

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Total loans (net)

$216,848

100.00%

$156,205

100.00%

June 30

June 30

2020

2019

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$37,089

$34,572

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$39,370

$36,708

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$182,279

$170,838

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

20.35%

20.24%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

21.60%

21.49%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.83%

13.05%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

23

22

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$64.98

$66.00

Low

$58.90

$58.90

Close

$60.50

$64.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.



https://www.accesswire.com/599251/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Return-on-Assets-of-132-Return-on-Equity-1235

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
