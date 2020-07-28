Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.32 % Return on Equity 12.35%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2020 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $374,000 or $0.33 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 203.0%.

For the first six months of 2020, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,254,000, an increase of 43% over the first half of 2019 results of $1,576,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2020 were $1.99, an increase of 41% over the first half of 2019 results of $1.41 per diluted common share.

Barney Wiley, President, stated, "The primary focus in the 2Q was (and will continue to be) ADAPTING, IMPROVISING, and OVERCOMING. Our staff has performed admirably, going above and beyond expectations as our nation copes with the chaos created by the virus pandemic."

"The main story for 2Q was the SBA Payroll Protection Program. Trinity Bank was able to participate fully (thanks to our superb operations group) despite having never made an SBA loan prior to the PPP facility. To date, we have funded 268 PPP loans totaling $51,381,000 - average loan size of $191,700. While the PPP loans are at a 1% interest rate, we did receive most of the fees from the SBA associated with PPP in June. The bank has to take these fees into income over the life of the loans (undetermined at this time). With the portion of the fees taken into income attributable to 2Q, we were able to absorb all of the extraordinary PPP expense (personnel and software) and make a substantial addition to the Reserve for Loan Losses."

"This is an extremely challenging environment. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future for Trinity Bank."

Profitability 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Return on Assets 1.32% 0.56% Return on Equity 12.35% 4.24%

Average for Quarter Ending 6-30-20 (in 000's) 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 % Loans PPP Loans Loans $212,258 $41,726 $170,352 $156,571 0 $156,571 35.6 8.8 Deposits $302,967 $228,583 32.5

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Interest income $3,042 $2,977 2.2% $5,964 $5,791 3.0% Interest expense 188 475 -60.4% 569 869 -34.5% Net Interest Income 2,854 2,502 14.1% 5,395 4,922 9.6% Service charges on deposits 39 42 -7.1% 89 81 9.9% Other income 79 80 -1.3% 159 164 -3.0% Total Non Interest Income 118 122 -3.3% 248 245 1.2% Salaries and benefits expense 1,037 788 31.6% 1,892 1,551 22.0% Occupancy and equipment expense 113 116 -2.6% 228 223 2.2% Other expense 412 375 9.9% 814 632 28.8% Total Non Interest Expense 1,562 1,279 22.1% 2,934 2,406 21.9% Pretax pre-provision income 1,410 1,345 4.8% 2,709 2,761 -1.9% Gain on sale of securities 0 1 N/M 0 (2) N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 125 1,000 -87.5% 125 1,030 -87.9% Earnings before income taxes 1,285 346 271.4% 2,584 1,729 49.5% Provision for income taxes 155 (28) N/M 330 153 115.7% Net Earnings $1,130 $374 202.1% $2,254 $1,576 43.0% Basic earnings per share 1.04 0.34 205.9% 2.07 1.43 44.8% Basic weighted average shares 1,086 1,100 1,087 1,099 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.00 0.33 203.0% 1.99 1.41 41.1% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,133 1,119 1,134 1,118 Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Total loans $212,258 $156,571 35.6% $190,812 $154,327 23.6% Total short term investments 41,211 26,034 58.3% 40,061 19,038 110.4% Total investment securities 81,496 74,627 9.2% 77,753 76,940 1.1% Earning assets 334,965 257,232 30.2% 308,626 250,305 23.3% Total assets 342,369 264,826 29.3% 316,082 258,314 22.4% Noninterest bearing deposits 122,409 73,665 66.2% 105,435 73,772 42.9% Interest bearing deposits 180,558 154,918 16.6% 171,387 148,664 15.3% Total deposits 302,967 228,583 32.5% 276,822 222,436 24.5% Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 590 N/M Shareholders' equity $36,611 $35,301 3.7% $36,495 $34,624 5.4%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total loans $ 212,337 $ 169,367 $ 154,764 $ 156,304 $ 156,571 Total short term investments 41,211 38,126 69,110 35,991 26,034 Total investment securities 81,496 74,406 70,508 72,212 74,627 Earning assets 335,044 281,899 294,382 264,507 257,232 Total assets 342,369 289,795 301,596 272,245 264,826 Noninterest bearing deposits 122,409 89,277 101,932 82,822 73,665 Interest bearing deposits 180,558 161,400 168,784 152,296 154,918 Total deposits 302,967 250,677 270,716 235,118 228,583 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 36,611 $ 36,379 $ 35,382 $ 36,081 $ 35,301 Quarter Ended HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Interest income $ 3,042 $ 2,922 $ 2,996 $ 3,025 $ 2,977 Interest expense 188 381 490 493 475 Net Interest Income 2,854 2,541 2,506 2,532 2,502 Service charges on deposits 39 50 48 36 42 Other income 79 78 79 104 80 Total Non Interest Income 118 128 127 140 122 Salaries and benefits expense 1,037 856 740 813 788 Occupancy and equipment expense 113 114 93 120 116 Other expense 412 400 370 299 375 Total Non Interest Expense 1,562 1,370 1,203 1,232 1,279 Pretax pre-provision income 1,410 1,299 1,430 1,440 1,345 Gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 12 1 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 125 0 0 0 1,000 Earnings before income taxes 1,285 1,299 1,430 1,452 346 Provision for income taxes 155 175 210 206 (28 ) Net Earnings $ 1,130 $ 1,124 $ 1,220 $ 1,246 $ 374 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 1.12 $ 1.08 $ 0.33

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Total loans $ 216,848 $ 173,992 $ 167,587 $ 157,475 $ 156,014 Total short term investments 38,648 37,566 60,603 56,328 19,321 Total investment securities 90,658 73,287 70,804 71,394 72,014 Total earning assets 346,154 284,845 298,994 285,197 247,349 Allowance for loan losses (2,396 ) (2,269 ) (2,262 ) (2,259 ) (2,224 ) Premises and equipment 2,455 2,522 2,560 2,544 2,580 Other Assets 5,673 6,567 9,770 9,513 8,040 Total assets 351,886 291,665 309,062 294,995 255,745 Noninterest bearing deposits 118,933 89,581 100,527 97,519 76,168 Interest bearing deposits 192,159 162,726 170,191 159,712 143,710 Total deposits 311,092 252,307 270,718 257,231 219,878 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,501 1,779 1,047 1,830 614 Total liabilities 312,593 254,086 271,765 259,061 220,492 Shareholders' Equity Actual 37,089 36,069 35,858 34,920 34,572 Unrealized Gain - AFS 2,203 1,510 1,439 1,014 681 Total Equity $ 39,292 $ 37,579 $ 37,297 $ 35,934 $ 35,253 Quarter Ending June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 388 $ 408 $ 419 $ 432 $ 446 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 320 $ 320 $ 320 $ 320 $ 320 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 708 $ 728 $ 739 $ 752 $ 766 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 248 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.33 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.49 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,269 $ 2,262 $ 2,259 $ 2,224 $ 1,703 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 498 Loan recoveries 2 7 3 35 19 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 2 7 3 35 (479 ) Provision for loan losses 125 0 0 0 1,000 Balance at end of period $ 2,396 $ 2,269 $ 2,262 $ 2,259 $ 2,224 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.10 % 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.43 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 338 % 312 % 306 % 300 % 290 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.31 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.64 % Quarter Ending June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.32 % 1.55 % 1.62 % 1.83 % 0.56 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.35 % 11.80 % 13.34 % 13.81 % 4.24 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 12.34 % 12.36 % 13.79 % 14.21 % 4.27 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.69 % 12.55 % 11.73 % 13.25 % 13.33 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.81 % 4.33 % 4.67 % 4.79 % 4.85 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.22 % 0.54 % 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.74 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.59 % 3.79 % 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.11 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 51.6 % 48.9 % 43.4 % 43.8 % 46.2 % End of period book value per common share $ 36.18 $ 34.54 $ 34.22 $ 32.85 $ 32.14 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 34.15 $ 33.15 $ 32.90 $ 31.92 $ 31.52 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,086 1,088 1,090 1,094 1,097

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending June 30,2020 June 30,2019 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 41,211 13 0.13% 0.13% $ 25,653 153 2.39% 2.39% FRB Stock 395 6 6.00% 6.00% 381 6 6.00% 6.00% Taxable securities 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 1,593 9 2.26% 2.26% Tax Free securities 81,101 564 2.78% 3.52% 73,034 539 2.95% 3.74% Loans 212,258 2,459 4.63% 4.63% 156,571 2,270 5.80% 5.80% Total Interest Earning Assets 334,965 3,042 3.63% 3.81% 257,232 2,977 4.63% 4.85% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,223 5,021 Other assets 4,453 4,322 Allowance for loan losses (2,272) (1,749) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,404 7,594 Total Assets $342,369 $264,826 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 138,440 25 0.07% 0.07% 125,618 321 1.02% 1.02% Certificates and other time deposits 42,118 163 1.55% 1.55% 29,300 154 2.10% 2.10% Other borrowings 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 180,558 188 0.42% 0.42% 154,918 475 1.23% 1.23% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 122,409 73,665 Other liabilities 1,352 942 Shareholders' Equity 38,050 35,301 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $342,369 $264,826 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,854 3.22% 3.39% 2,502 3.40% 3.62% Net Interest Margin 3.41% 3.59% 3.89% 4.11%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30 2020 % 2019 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $140,483 64.78% $87,559 56.05% Real estate: Commercial 31,017 14.30% 23,311 14.92% Residential 23,043 10.63% 22,471 14.39% Construction and development 21,875 10.09% 22,445 14.37% Consumer 430 0.20% 419 0.27% Total loans (gross) 216,848 100.00% 156,205 100.00% Unearned discounts 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Total loans (net) $216,848 100.00% $156,205 100.00% June 30 June 30 2020 2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $37,089 $34,572 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $39,370 $36,708 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $182,279 $170,838 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.35% 20.24% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.60% 21.49% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.83% 13.05% OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 23 22 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $64.98 $66.00 Low $58.90 $58.90 Close $60.50 $64.00

