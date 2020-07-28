Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets of 1.32 % Return on Equity 12.35%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2020 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2020.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $374,000 or $0.33 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 203.0%.
For the first six months of 2020, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,254,000, an increase of 43% over the first half of 2019 results of $1,576,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2020 were $1.99, an increase of 41% over the first half of 2019 results of $1.41 per diluted common share.
Barney Wiley, President, stated, "The primary focus in the 2Q was (and will continue to be) ADAPTING, IMPROVISING, and OVERCOMING. Our staff has performed admirably, going above and beyond expectations as our nation copes with the chaos created by the virus pandemic."
"The main story for 2Q was the SBA Payroll Protection Program. Trinity Bank was able to participate fully (thanks to our superb operations group) despite having never made an SBA loan prior to the PPP facility. To date, we have funded 268 PPP loans totaling $51,381,000 - average loan size of $191,700. While the PPP loans are at a 1% interest rate, we did receive most of the fees from the SBA associated with PPP in June. The bank has to take these fees into income over the life of the loans (undetermined at this time). With the portion of the fees taken into income attributable to 2Q, we were able to absorb all of the extraordinary PPP expense (personnel and software) and make a substantial addition to the Reserve for Loan Losses."
"This is an extremely challenging environment. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future for Trinity Bank."
Profitability
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Return on Assets
1.32%
0.56%
Return on Equity
12.35%
4.24%
Average for Quarter Ending 6-30-20
(in 000's)
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
%
Loans
PPP Loans
Loans
$212,258
$41,726
$170,352
$156,571
0
$156,571
35.6
8.8
Deposits
$302,967
$228,583
32.5
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30
%
June 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Interest income
$3,042
$2,977
2.2%
$5,964
$5,791
3.0%
Interest expense
188
475
-60.4%
569
869
-34.5%
Net Interest Income
2,854
2,502
14.1%
5,395
4,922
9.6%
Service charges on deposits
39
42
-7.1%
89
81
9.9%
Other income
79
80
-1.3%
159
164
-3.0%
Total Non Interest Income
118
122
-3.3%
248
245
1.2%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,037
788
31.6%
1,892
1,551
22.0%
Occupancy and equipment expense
113
116
-2.6%
228
223
2.2%
Other expense
412
375
9.9%
814
632
28.8%
Total Non Interest Expense
1,562
1,279
22.1%
2,934
2,406
21.9%
Pretax pre-provision income
1,410
1,345
4.8%
2,709
2,761
-1.9%
Gain on sale of securities
0
1
N/M
0
(2)
N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Gain on sale of assets
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
125
1,000
-87.5%
125
1,030
-87.9%
Earnings before income taxes
1,285
346
271.4%
2,584
1,729
49.5%
Provision for income taxes
155
(28)
N/M
330
153
115.7%
Net Earnings
$1,130
$374
202.1%
$2,254
$1,576
43.0%
Basic earnings per share
1.04
0.34
205.9%
2.07
1.43
44.8%
Basic weighted average shares
1,086
1,100
1,087
1,099
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.00
0.33
203.0%
1.99
1.41
41.1%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,133
1,119
1,134
1,118
Average for Quarter
Average for Six Months
June 30
%
June 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Total loans
$212,258
$156,571
35.6%
$190,812
$154,327
23.6%
Total short term investments
41,211
26,034
58.3%
40,061
19,038
110.4%
Total investment securities
81,496
74,627
9.2%
77,753
76,940
1.1%
Earning assets
334,965
257,232
30.2%
308,626
250,305
23.3%
Total assets
342,369
264,826
29.3%
316,082
258,314
22.4%
Noninterest bearing deposits
122,409
73,665
66.2%
105,435
73,772
42.9%
Interest bearing deposits
180,558
154,918
16.6%
171,387
148,664
15.3%
Total deposits
302,967
228,583
32.5%
276,822
222,436
24.5%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
0
590
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$36,611
$35,301
3.7%
$36,495
$34,624
5.4%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
Total loans
|$
|212,337
|$
|169,367
|$
|154,764
|$
|156,304
|$
|156,571
Total short term investments
|41,211
|38,126
|69,110
|35,991
|26,034
Total investment securities
|81,496
|74,406
|70,508
|72,212
|74,627
Earning assets
|335,044
|281,899
|294,382
|264,507
|257,232
Total assets
|342,369
|289,795
|301,596
|272,245
|264,826
Noninterest bearing deposits
|122,409
|89,277
|101,932
|82,822
|73,665
Interest bearing deposits
|180,558
|161,400
|168,784
|152,296
|154,918
Total deposits
|302,967
|250,677
|270,716
|235,118
|228,583
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|36,611
|$
|36,379
|$
|35,382
|$
|36,081
|$
|35,301
|Quarter Ended
|HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
June 30,
|March 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Interest income
|$
|3,042
|$
|2,922
|$
|2,996
|$
|3,025
|$
|2,977
Interest expense
|188
|381
|490
|493
|475
Net Interest Income
|2,854
|2,541
|2,506
|2,532
|2,502
Service charges on deposits
|39
|50
|48
|36
|42
Other income
|79
|78
|79
|104
|80
Total Non Interest Income
|118
|128
|127
|140
|122
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,037
|856
|740
|813
|788
Occupancy and equipment expense
|113
|114
|93
|120
|116
Other expense
|412
|400
|370
|299
|375
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,562
|1,370
|1,203
|1,232
|1,279
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,410
|1,299
|1,430
|1,440
|1,345
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|125
|0
|0
|0
|1,000
Earnings before income taxes
|1,285
|1,299
|1,430
|1,452
|346
Provision for income taxes
|155
|175
|210
|206
|(28
|)
Net Earnings
|$
|1,130
|$
|1,124
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,246
|$
|374
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.33
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
Total loans
|$
|216,848
|$
|173,992
|$
|167,587
|$
|157,475
|$
|156,014
Total short term investments
|38,648
|37,566
|60,603
|56,328
|19,321
Total investment securities
|90,658
|73,287
|70,804
|71,394
|72,014
Total earning assets
|346,154
|284,845
|298,994
|285,197
|247,349
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,396
|)
|(2,269
|)
|(2,262
|)
|(2,259
|)
|(2,224
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,455
|2,522
|2,560
|2,544
|2,580
Other Assets
|5,673
|6,567
|9,770
|9,513
|8,040
Total assets
|351,886
|291,665
|309,062
|294,995
|255,745
Noninterest bearing deposits
|118,933
|89,581
|100,527
|97,519
|76,168
Interest bearing deposits
|192,159
|162,726
|170,191
|159,712
|143,710
Total deposits
|311,092
|252,307
|270,718
|257,231
|219,878
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,501
|1,779
|1,047
|1,830
|614
Total liabilities
|312,593
|254,086
|271,765
|259,061
|220,492
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|37,089
|36,069
|35,858
|34,920
|34,572
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|2,203
|1,510
|1,439
|1,014
|681
Total Equity
|$
|39,292
|$
|37,579
|$
|37,297
|$
|35,934
|$
|35,253
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|388
|$
|408
|$
|419
|$
|432
|$
|446
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|320
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|708
|$
|728
|$
|739
|$
|752
|$
|766
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|248
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.33
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.49
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|2,269
|$
|2,262
|$
|2,259
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|498
Loan recoveries
|2
|7
|3
|35
|19
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|2
|7
|3
|35
|(479
|)
Provision for loan losses
|125
|0
|0
|0
|1,000
Balance at end of period
|$
|2,396
|$
|2,269
|$
|2,262
|$
|2,259
|$
|2,224
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.10
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.43
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|338
|%
|312
|%
|306
|%
|300
|%
|290
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.31
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.06
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.64
|%
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.32
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.83
|%
|0.56
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.35
|%
|11.80
|%
|13.34
|%
|13.81
|%
|4.24
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|12.34
|%
|12.36
|%
|13.79
|%
|14.21
|%
|4.27
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.69
|%
|12.55
|%
|11.73
|%
|13.25
|%
|13.33
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.81
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.79
|%
|4.85
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.22
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.74
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.59
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.11
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|51.6
|%
|48.9
|%
|43.4
|%
|43.8
|%
|46.2
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|36.18
|$
|34.54
|$
|34.22
|$
|32.85
|$
|32.14
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|34.15
|$
|33.15
|$
|32.90
|$
|31.92
|$
|31.52
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,086
|1,088
|1,090
|1,094
|1,097
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
June 30,2020
June 30,2019
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$ 41,211
13
0.13%
0.13%
$ 25,653
153
2.39%
2.39%
FRB Stock
395
6
6.00%
6.00%
381
6
6.00%
6.00%
Taxable securities
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
1,593
9
2.26%
2.26%
Tax Free securities
81,101
564
2.78%
3.52%
73,034
539
2.95%
3.74%
Loans
212,258
2,459
4.63%
4.63%
156,571
2,270
5.80%
5.80%
Total Interest Earning Assets
334,965
3,042
3.63%
3.81%
257,232
2,977
4.63%
4.85%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,223
5,021
Other assets
4,453
4,322
Allowance for loan losses
(2,272)
(1,749)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
7,404
7,594
Total Assets
$342,369
$264,826
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
138,440
25
0.07%
0.07%
125,618
321
1.02%
1.02%
Certificates and other time deposits
42,118
163
1.55%
1.55%
29,300
154
2.10%
2.10%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
180,558
188
0.42%
0.42%
154,918
475
1.23%
1.23%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
122,409
73,665
Other liabilities
1,352
942
Shareholders' Equity
38,050
35,301
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$342,369
$264,826
Net Interest Income and Spread
2,854
3.22%
3.39%
2,502
3.40%
3.62%
Net Interest Margin
3.41%
3.59%
3.89%
4.11%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
June 30
2020
%
2019
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$140,483
64.78%
$87,559
56.05%
Real estate:
Commercial
31,017
14.30%
23,311
14.92%
Residential
23,043
10.63%
22,471
14.39%
Construction and development
21,875
10.09%
22,445
14.37%
Consumer
430
0.20%
419
0.27%
Total loans (gross)
216,848
100.00%
156,205
100.00%
Unearned discounts
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
Total loans (net)
$216,848
100.00%
$156,205
100.00%
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$37,089
$34,572
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$39,370
$36,708
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$182,279
$170,838
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
20.35%
20.24%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
21.60%
21.49%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.83%
13.05%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
23
22
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$64.98
$66.00
Low
$58.90
$58.90
Close
$60.50
$64.00
