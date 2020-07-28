F&M Bank Corp: F & M Bank Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Second Quarter Dividend

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 and second quarter dividend to shareholders.

As the global pandemic continues, the company continually assesses our procedures to maintain the safety of our customers, employees and community while serving their financial needs. Farmers & Merchants Bank continues to operate our branches in a drive-thru only capacity daily, with courier pick up and by appointment lobby transactions.

As of June 30, 2020, we had processed 676 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for a balance of $59.9 million. These loans are funded by participation in the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility. In addition, we have processed 922 individual loan deferrals. As of June 30, 2020, 155 loans remain in deferral with a balance of $24.5 million.

Selected financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net income of $2.63 million.

Net interest margin of 3.55%.

Total deposits increased $87.3 million and $158.2 million, respectively for the quarter and for the trailing 12 months.

Nonperforming loans decreased to 0.45% of total assets at the end of the quarter from 0.50% on 3/31/20 and 1.45% on 6/30/2019.

Allowance for loan losses are 1.47% of loans held for investment (1.61% excluding PPP loans).

Mark Hanna, President, commented "Our second quarter earnings of $2.63 million is an improvement over the first quarter which was more heavily weighed down by provision expenses related to COVID-19. The second quarter also reflects recognition of $267,000 in Small Business Administration fees related to PPP loans and recognition of $567,000 for implementation of a mortgage rate lock derivative associated with our mortgage company pipeline. Our net interest margin of 3.55% shows a historical decline but still remains strong in the current environment. Our balance sheet liquidity has increased significantly over the last three quarters and we are implementing strategic solutions to leverage these assets including deploying $73.5 million into the investment portfolio in the second quarter. These strategies should improve out net interest margin in the future."

Mr. Hanna continued, 'Nonperforming loans have improved dramatically over prior year, decreasing $7.2 million since second quarter of 2019, and also decreasing $1.3 million since year end 2019".

On July 24, 2020 our Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $.26 per share to common shareholders. Based on our most recent trade price of $18.50 per share this constitutes a 5.62% yield on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2020."

F & M Bank Corp. is an independent, locally-owned, financial holding company, offering a full range of financial services, through its subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank's eleven (as of July 31, 2020) banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta Counties, Virginia. The Bank also provides additional services through a loan production office located in Penn Laird, VA and through its subsidiaries, F&M Mortgage and VSTitle, both of which are located in Harrisonburg, VA. Additional information may be found by contacting us on the internet at www.fmbankva.com or by calling (540) 896-8941.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory policies, and a variety of other matters. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release.

F & M Bank Corp.

Key Statistics

2020 2019 Q2 Q1 YTD Q2 Q1 YTD Net Income (000's) $ 2,626 $ 1,189 $ 3,815 $ 1,634 $ 1,287 $ 2,921 Net Income available to Common $ 2,560 $ 1,123 $ 3,683 $ 1,556 $ 1,208 $ 2,764 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.80 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.86 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.35 $ 1.11 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.84 Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 0.58 % 1.71 % 0.83 % 0.67 % 0.74 % Return on Average Equity 11.50 % 5.23 % 16.69 % 7.12 % 5.68 % 6.40 % Dividend Payout Ratio excluding Special Dividend 32.50 % 74.29 % 45.22 % 52.08 % 65.79 % 58.14 % Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.97 % 3.75 % 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.57 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.20 % 4.88 % 4.52 % 5.42 % 5.54 % 5.48 % Yield on Average Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.92 % 1.27 % 1.09 % 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.26 % Net Interest Spread 3.28 % 3.61 % 3.43 % 4.09 % 4.33 % 4.22 % Provision for Loan Losses (000's) $ 800 $ 1,500 $ 2,300 $ 1,600 $ 1,450 $ 3,050 Net Charge-offs $ 203 $ 453 $ 656 $ 483 $ 1,757 $ 2,240 Net Charge-offs as a % of Loans 0.12 % 0.30 % 0.20 % 0.30 % 1.09 % 0.70 % Non-Performing Loans (000's) $ 4,465 $ 4,168 $ 4,465 $ 11,688 $ 10,587 $ 11,688 Non-Performing Loans to Total Assets 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.45 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.45 % Non-Performing Assets (000's) $ 5,625 $ 5,504 $ 5,625 $ 13,657 $ 12,761 $ 13,657 Non-Performing Assets to Assets 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.57 % 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.69 % Efficiency Ratio 65.33 % 70.51 % 67.79 % 65.32 % 67.15 % 66.20 %



(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e. municipal securities and loan income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns nontaxable interest income from municipal loans and securities, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine operating efficiency. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investments portfolio and Other Real Estate Owned. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate how efficiently it utilizes its operating structure to create income. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a greater percentage of its income to expenses.

F & M Bank Corp.

Financial Highlights

For Six Months Ended

June 30, INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited

2020 Unaudited

2019 Interest and Dividend Income $ 18,101,844 $ 19,313,133 Interest Expense 3,090,815 3,224,392 Net Interest Income 15,011,029 16,088,741 Non-Interest Income 5,681,703 4,265,082 Provision for Loan Losses 2,300,000 3,050,000 Impairment of long lived assets 19,193 - Other Non-Interest Expenses 14,385,236 14,121,689 Income Before Income Taxes 3,988,303 3,182,134 Provision for Income Taxes 173,250 232,317 Less Minority Interest (income)/loss - (28,589 ) Net Income $ 3,815,053 $ 2,921,228 Dividend on preferred stock 131,746 157,373 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 3,683,307 $ 2,763,855 Average Common Shares Outstanding 3,199,183 3,200,119 Net Income Per Common Share 1.15 .86 Dividends Declared .52 .50

BALANCE SHEET Unaudited

June 30,

2020 Unaudited

June 30,

2019 Cash and Due from Banks $ 16,950,810 $ 8,075,243 Interest Bearing Bank Deposits 1,199,474 768,029 Federal Funds Sold 68,548,000 5,937,000 Loans Held for Sale 90,403,042 78,405,674 Loans Held for Investment 661,528,802 636,407,632 Less Allowance for Loan Losses (10,033,466 ) (6,050,257 ) Net Loans Held for Investment 651,495,336 630,357,375 Securities 93,381,484 23,524,719 Other Assets 59,623,971 59,880,840 Total Assets $ 981,602,117 $ 806,948,880 Deposits $ 766,651,982 $ 608,470,178 Short Term Debt - 40,000,000 Long Term Debt 100,585,081 47,916,889 Other Liabilities 22,063,159 18,487,049 Total Liabilities 889,300,222 714,874,116 Preferred Stock 4,591,623 5,591,623 Common Equity 87,710,272 86,483,141 Stockholders' Equity 92,301,895 92,074,764 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 981,602,117 $ 806,948,880 Book Value Per Common Share $ 27.44 $ 27.18 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 27.51 $ 27.23



