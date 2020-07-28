

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $207.30 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $367.56 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.13 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $545.37 million from $556.55 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $156.13 Mln. vs. $156.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $545.37 Mln vs. $556.55 Mln last year.



