

eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $746 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $770 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $2.87 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $770 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 - $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.64 - $2.71 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.47 - $3.59 Full year revenue guidance: $10.56 - $10.75 Bln



