

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $143.94 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $169.18 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $614.45 million from $695.22 million last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $143.94 Mln. vs. $169.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $614.45 Mln vs. $695.22 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CH ROBINSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de