United States Antimony Corporation Announces Closing of $2 Million Private Placement to Accelerate Development of the Los Juarez Gold and Silver Project

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE American:UAMY), a US producer of Antimony, Silver, Gold and zeolite products, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.

UAMY received total gross proceeds of $2,009,000 from institutional investors, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the offering to accelerate development of the Los Juarez Gold and Silver Project and general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners served as exclusive agent on the transaction.

The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") registering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the private placement and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Additional details regarding the private placement are included in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2020.

