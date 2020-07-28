

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $134.3 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $312.0 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $134.3 Mln. vs. $312.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51



