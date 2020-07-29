

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said that it will open its second store on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. The new store is located next to the CentralWorld shopping mall.



The first store in the country, the IconSiam outlet, was opened in 2018.



Recently, Apple opened its new Sanlitun store in China that replaced the company's first store in that country.



The new store in Bangkok is a two-floor circular structure, with a central spiral staircase. The store's design includes many of the company's latest features, including a Forum, Boardroom, and freestanding displays. Centered around a Video Wall, the Forum will be home to future Today at Apple sessions with some of Bangkok's greatest artists, musicians, and creatives, Apple said in a statement.



Local businesses and entrepreneurs can get personal advice and guidance from the Apple team in the store's Boardroom, the company said.



According to the company, the new store will open with thorough health and safety measures seen across all Apple Store locations for both employees and visitors, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing. More than 130 new team members speaking 17 languages will welcome customers.



