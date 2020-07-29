Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - Effective Thursday, July 30, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group

Dealer number: 084

Symbols: IVOR, MEAT and TER

Quick Link:

Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com