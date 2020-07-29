

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cambridge, Massachusetts-based AlloVir Inc. is scheduled to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ALVR' on July 30, 2020.



Founded in 2013, AlloVir is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat devastating viral diseases.



The company has offered to sell 14.75 million shares of common stock in the offering at an expected price range of between $16.00 and $18.00 per share, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 2.21 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P Morgan Securities LLC and SVB Leerink LLC, Piper Sandler & Co.



Pipeline:



--The company's lead candidate Viralym-M (ALVR105) is an allogeneic, multi-virus-specific T cell therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, or BKV, cytomegalovirus, or CMV, adenovirus, or AdV, Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, and human herpesvirus 6, or HHV-6.This compound has been successfully studied in a proof-of-concept trial as a potential treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis, CMV infections and AdV infections in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, HSCT patients.



--ALVR106, an allogeneic, multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, target devastating diseases caused by four respiratory viruses: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, influenza, parainfluenza virus, or PIV, and human metapneumovirus, or hMPV. It is under pre-clinical development.



ALVR109, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell therapy designed to target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the severe and life-threatening viral disease, COVID-19. An IND application for ALVR109 was filed with the FDA in June 2020. Due to safety concerns, it has been placed on hold by the regulatory agency.



-- Also in the pipeline are two compounds in preclinical development - ALVR107 for the treatment of hepatitis B and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, or HHV8-associated diseases, including Kaposi's sarcoma, or KS, primary effusion lymphoma, or PEL, and multicentric Castleman's disease, or MCD.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initiation of three phase III pivotal trials of Viralym-M in immunocompromised patients post allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or HSCT, in treatment of hemorrhagic cystitis, cytomegalovirus, and adenovirus is expected this year.



--- Initiation of three phase II proof-of-concept trials of Viralym-M in prevention of multi-virus infections in HSCT patients, treatment of BKV in kidney transplant recipients and treatment of CMV infections in solid organ transplant recipients is expected in 2021.



-- Initiation of phase I/II clinical trials of ALVR 106 in HSCT patients and other high risk individuals such as immunocompromised cancer patients, with immature immune systems diseases is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.



-- If the FDA gives the go-ahead, a proof-of-concept trial of ALVR109 for COVID-19 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2020, with top-line data expected in 2021.



--Submission of INDs for ALVR 107 in the treatment of hepatitis B and for ALVR108 in the treatment of human herpesvirus-8 are expected in the second half of 2021.



