Bureau Veritas' Japan Automotive Laboratory Offers EU / ECE Type Approval Services

HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification has announced that its IPS Tokai automotive laboratory in Japan has been authorized to perform ECE-R10 (EMC) tests on any devices (excluding Rechargeable Energy Storage Systems) for EU / ECE market access under various type approval authorities designation in France (E2), Netherlands (E4) and Cyprus (E49).

E/e-Mark is widely recognized in the automobile industry covering the safety requirements of automobile vehicles and their components compliance with Economic Commission of Europe (ECE) Regulation and European Economic Community (EEC) Directives in countries worldwide. All vehicles and system components entering the EU market, as well as many countries worldwide that are contracting parties under ECE-R10, should obtain E/e-Mark certification.

Acquired in 2017, Bureau Veritas' IPS Tokai automotive laboratory in Aichi, Japan offers a wide range of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and environmental testing services for electronic components and subassemblies intended to be fitted on vehicles. The IPS Tokai laboratory has been serving automotive OEMs and Tier 1 and 2 suppliers for many years supporting them in meeting various international and regional standards.

Authorized by Bureau Veritas' LCIE in France, a designated Technical Service for multiple type approval authorities, our IPS Tokai laboratory can perform automotive EMC testing within the scope of the ECE R-10 regulation for a wide variety of automotive systems and electrical and electronic components. Thanks to its authorization, IPS Tokai can also now assist clients in obtaining E/e-Marking (E2, E4, E49) via their Technical Service, Bureau Veritas' LCIE. Additionally, a Bureau Veritas LCIE technical inspector is physically located in the Japan laboratory to witness the testing and speed up the approval process.

Tadatsune Takei, General Manager of Bureau Veritas' Electronics, Automotive and Wireless activity in Japan commented: "As a key testing and global market access player in Japan, the ECE R-10 EMC testing and homologation capability allows us to better serve our Japanese automotive clients with a faster access to the European market, and UNECE member countries, for their systems and components. We have additionally launched a new test capability for New Energy Vehicles, demonstrating our commitment to New Mobility supporting clients with the evolving testing requirements for electric vehicles and connected / autonomous cars worldwide. Backed by our global network of Technical Centers of Competence in Americas (USA, Brazil), EMEA (France, Germany) and Asia (China, Japan), we are well positioned to support our Japanese clients gain fast access to global markets under the one roof."

Bureau Veritas' IPS Tokai laboratory provides specialized UN-R10 testing services for specific type approval requirements including UN-R13H, UN-R46, UN-R79 and UN-R89 for core products; UN-R110 for special type of vehicles; UN-R116 for anti-theft and alarm systems; UN-R130, UN-R131, UN-R140, UN-R141 and UN-R144 for advanced safety; etc.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

