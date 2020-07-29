The Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy 80,000 MWh per year from two solar parks now under construction in the province of Alberta. They will begin supplying power in April 2021.Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with BluEarth Renewables and Bullfrog Power, a unit of Spark Power that develops and manages renewable energy projects. The bank has agreed to buy 80,000 MWh per year, starting from April 2021. It will source the electricity from two solar projects with capacities of 19 MW and 20 MW that are currently under construction in the province of Alberta. ...

