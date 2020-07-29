

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for June. Economists forecast prices to fall 5.1 percent on year, slower than the 7 percent decrease seen in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 123.26 against the yen, 1.0760 against the franc, 0.9081 against the pound and 1.1732 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



