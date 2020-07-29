Novadip Biosciences to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium, 29 July, 2020: Novadip Biosciences ("Novadip" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, today announces that Dr. Denis Dufrane, CEO, will be presenting at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners on August 4 and 5, 2020.

Novadip recently unveiled details of its 3M3 delivery platform, which is aimed at healing damaged tissues by restoring their natural physiology and brings together over 15 years of academic research with practical surgery experience and proof of principle clinical data. The platform is capable of driving three distinct classes of product: (i) autologous cell therapies for critical size tissue reconstruction, (ii) allogeneic off-the shelf therapeutics for prevalent and complex tissue defects and (iii) miRNA/exosome-based therapeutics for unattainable systemic tissue and other diseases.

Dr. Dufrane will be providing an overview of the Company's strategy and progress. Details of the presentation can be found below and registration for the event can be completed via the following link. https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium . If you would like to speak with Dr. Denis Dufrane from Novadip please contact denis.dufrane@novadip.com.

Presentation Details:

Date: August 4, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- Ends -

Notes to editors

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique 3D tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options. The company's proprietary 3M3 platform is a 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes adipose-derived stem cells to deliver highly-specific growth factors and miRNAs to mimic the physiology of natural healing and creates a range of products that address specific challenges in tissue regeneration. Novadip's initial focus is on critical size bone reconstruction and its lead program is in development for a rare pediatric orthopedic disease. The company is also applying its 3M3 platform to develop truly novel off-the-shelf/allogeneic therapies to address more prevalent tissue defects and miRNA/exosome products for broader indications. For more information, visit www.novadip.com .

For further information, please contact:

Novadip Biosciences

Denis Dufrane

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Novadip

+32 (10) 779 220

info@novadip.com

For media enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Matthew Neal, Angela Gray

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700