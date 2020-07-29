

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit before tax fell to 359 million pounds from last year's 1.53 billion pounds amid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Attributable profit was 90 million pounds, down from last year's 1.03 billion pounds. Basic earnings per share declined to 0.5 pence from 6 pence last year.



Excluding litigation and conduct, profit before tax was 379 billion pounds, compared to 1.58 billion pounds a year ago.



The results included 1.6 billion pounds credit impairment charge in the second quarter.



Total income declined to 5.34 billion pounds from 5.54 billion pounds last year.



Net interest income was 1.89 billion pounds, down from 2.36 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead, Barclays said it expects the second half of the year to continue to be challenging due to the uncertain economic outlook and low interest rate environment.



The company expects impairment in the second half to remain above the level experienced in recent years, but to be below the first half impairment charge.



The company continued focus on cost discipline, but short-term headwinds remain from spend on COVID-19 initiatives



The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at FY20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

