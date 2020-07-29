Mediterranean Umami, a sodium-reduction ingredient, improves Nutri-Score

ATLIT, Israel, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using Mediterranean Umami, a sodium-reduction ingredient, can help food manufacturers improve their Nutri-Score label. This clean-label ingredient product line, developed by Salt of the Earth, Ltd., consists of Mediterranean Umami powder and Mediterranean Umami liquid.

Nutri-Score is a Front-Of-Package (FOP) labeling system, also known as the 5-Colour Nutrition label or 5-CNL. It is based on scientific research by the French High Council for Public Health, and created by the national public health agency, Santé Publique, France.

The new nutrition labeling system converts the nutritional value of products into a simple code consisting of five letters from A to E, with associated colours. Dark green and the letter A are attached to products with the best-rated nutritional quality, while dark orange and the letter E are attached to products with the lowest-rated nutritional quality. The Nutri-Score takes into account both "negative" characteristics of the food (calories, sugar, saturated fat, and sodium) and "positive" characteristics of the food (fruit and vegetable content, fiber, and protein levels), condensing these into an easy-to-understand score.

"The Nutri-Score label is helping consumers make nutritious choices when filling their shopping baskets, and encouraging food producers to improve the nutritional value of their products," explains David Hart , Business Unit Director for Salt of the Earth.

The Nutri-Score has been officially recommended by health authorities in France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Spain, as well as by the European Commission and WHO. In addition, multinational companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Danone S.A. are adopting use of the Nutri-Score in markets in Europe.

Mediterranean Umami is derived from natural plant extracts rich in umami flavor compounds. It can help improve the Nutri-Score by reducing sodium in the product. The sodium scores can be improved by 3-5 points, depending on the type of product and specific formulation. In many cases, this can be enough to improve the overall letter score.

Mediterranean Umami can reduce sodium up to 45% in a wide variety of products. It works especially well in processed meats and plant-based meat alternatives, condiments, sauces , ready-meals, and savory snacks .

"We have seen increased interest from customers seeking to improve the Nutri-Score of their products," says Hart. "Mediterranean Umami allows food manufacturers to significantly reduce the amount of sodium in their product, without compromising on flavor. It is an all-natural and clean-label solution, in line with consumer trends for simpler and easy-to-understand ingredients."

About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers spans on more than 20 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium reduction solutions.

