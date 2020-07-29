Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces the Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Empower Clinics has received confirmation from the British Columbia Securities Commission that a revocation order will be issued and published on July 29th, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTCQB: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a life sciences company, is pleased to announce the British Columbia Securities Commission has communicated that the current Cease Trade Order (CTO) is scheduled to be revoked, and a revocation order will be issued and published on July 29th, 2020.

"We confirm that Full Year 2019 and First Quarter 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A and have been filed on SEDAR and the CSE." said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to serve our patients, protect our staff and grow our business, to provide ongoing shareholder value."

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options.

