

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 142.5 billion yen or $1.3 billion, 155.3 percent higher than last year's 55.8 billion yen.



Income before income taxes was 181.8 billion yen or $1.7 billion, up 143 percent from 74.81 billion yen a year ago.



The company noted that its Group pretax income and net income was at second highest level since the fiscal year ended March 2002.



Total revenue for the quarter edged up 0.5 percent to 514.04 billion yen. Net revenue in the first quarter was 460.7 billion yen or $4.3 billion, up 38.8 percent from 332 billion yen last year.



Retail reported net revenue was 81.1 billion yen, up 1 percent year on year.



