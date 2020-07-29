PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q2 and H1 2020 29-Jul-2020 / 08:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & for q2 and h1 2020 Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q2 and H1 2020. 29 july 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2 2020 USD MLN Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % Revenue 1,268 1,710 -25.8% 2,978 3,835 -22.3% EBITDA 226 442 -48.9% 668 937 -28.7% EBITDA 17.8% 25.8% -8.0 p.p. 22.4% 24.4% -2.0 p.p. margin, % Profit 58 131 -55.7% 189 497 -62.0% for the period Free -18 115 - 97 325 -70.2% cash flow Net debt 237 30 - 237 -27 - Net 0.16 0.02 14.0 p.p. 0.16 -0.01 17.0 p.p. debt/EBI TDA Net 952 882 7.9% 952 1,231 -22.7% working capital L3M Net 18.8% 12.9% 5.9 p.p. 18.8% 15.4% -3.4 p.p. working capital/ revenue 1 - Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase if PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX). KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS · MMK Group's revenue decreased by 25.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to FOR Q2 2020 USD 1,268 mln, which reflects a decline in sales volumes amid the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500, and the IN COMPARISON TO Q1 2020 correction in steel prices due to negative market trends in Russia and globally. · EBITDA fell 48.9% q-o-q to USD 226 mln, reflecting the difficult market environment in Q2 and the impact of one-off factors. EBITDA margin decreased by 8.0 p.p. to 17.8%. · Net profit for Q2 2020 amounted to USD 58 mln, down 55.7% q-o-q. · Free cash flow (FCF) totalled negative USD 18 mln. The FCF change was mainly driven by lower margins and the working capital build up due to higher export sales amid a deteriorating domestic market environment. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS · MMK Group's revenue declined by 22.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD FOR H1 2020 2,978 mln, due to the slowdown in business activity amid the correction in global steel prices. IN COMPARISON TO H1 2019 · EBITDA decreased by 28.7% y-o-y to USD 668 mln following negative market trends driven by the spread of the pandemic. EBITDA margin was down by 2.0 p.p. to 22.4%. · Net profit declined by 62.0% y-o-y to USD 189 mln, mainly due to worsening market conditions and increase in foreign exchange loss due to the rouble devaluation. · FCF amounted to USD 97 mln, down 70.2% y-o-y, due to the worsening market environment. COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO CEO « Dear shareholders and colleagues, PAVEL SHILYAEV Over the last three months, PJSC MMK has been faced with an unrelenting pandemic. Nonetheless, the Group has consistently taken all the necessary measures to protect the health of its people. For more details on MMK's efforts to combat the pandemic see the special STOP COVID section of our corporate website at http://mmk.ru/press_center/covid/. In my brief overview of our quarterly performance, I would like to highlight that May and June have probably been the most challenging months over the last decade, both for the Russian and the wider global economy. However, we have taken advantage of our flexible business model to rapidly redirect about 40% of our sales, including high value-added (HVA) and hot-rolled products (a total of 26% for Q2), to MMK's traditional export markets, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. In May, we shipped our first HVA products to Europe, confirming the highly competitive quality of MMK's rolled products. Since mid-May, we have witnessed a gradual recovery in demand from the automotive and pipe industries, as well as an upsurge in the activity of metal traders. At the same time, we see a phased but steady recovery in demand and prices for steel in the Russian market, leading to a decline in MMK's exports, as more profitable domestic sales grow, which is in line with our corporate strategy. Financial stability remains a top priority for the Group. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 0.16x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of Q2, and the Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 2 bn) provides it with a strong cushion. The economic recovery trend that emerged in late Q2 has beaten expectations. We have adjusted the construction schedule for the new coke-oven battery and will partially construct the foundation and pile field during the summer and autumn of 2020. As a result, our CAPEX target for 2020 will be around USD 800 mln. MMK consistently generates a sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to its dividend policy. Dividend payout is a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all shareholders in the Group. Considering the H1 2020 results, coupled with our confidence in the MMK's financial position amid the gradual economic recovery in Russia, the Board of Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 0.607 per ordinary share (100% of FCF for the six months) for H1 2020. » MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % USD MLN Revenue 1,180 1,602 -26.3% 2,782 3,649 -23.8% EBITDA 236 421 -43.9% 657 898 -26.8% EBITDA 20.0% 26.3% -6.3 p.p. 23.6% 24.6% -1.0 p.p. margin, % ?ash 255 267 -4.5% 261 312 -16.3% cost of slab, USD/t The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q2 2020 amounted to USD 1,180 mln, down 26.3% q-o-q, resulting from a decrease in sales volumes amid the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and the decline in steel prices on the back of negative market trends. Revenue fell 23.8% y-o-y to USD 2,782 mln, due to the slowdown in business activity following the correction in global steel prices. The segment's EBITDA for Q2 2020 amounted to USD 236 mln, down 43.9% q-o-q, due to a worsening macroeconomic situation and switching to the lower margin export sales. EBITDA declined by 26.8% y-o-y to USD 657 mln as a result of the slowdown in economic activity and the correction in global steel prices. The Group's Q2 2020 profitability saw a positive boost to the sum of USD 20 mln for the quarter from the operational efficiency and cost optimisation programmes within the Evolution Business System. The slab cash-cost in Q2 2020 amounted to USD 255 per tonne, down 4.5% q-o-q, driven by the rouble devaluation and the correction in coal concentrate prices, coupled with the improved structure of the blast furnace and steelmaking charge. The slab cash-cost declined 16.3% y-o-y to USD 261 per tonne, reflecting the impact of the rouble devaluation, decline in prices for raw materials, and improved structure of the blast furnace and steelmaking charge. STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % USD MLN Revenue 103 113 -8.8% 216 274 -21.2% EBITDA -1 3 - 2 -8 - EBITDA -1.0% 2.7% -3.7 p.p. 0.9% -2.9% +3.8 p.p. margin, % The Turkish steel segment's revenue for Q2 2020 decreased by

