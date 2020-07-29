Despite strong revenue growth in its domestic market, Quick Mount PV - which was acquired by Netherlands-based Esdec last year - is abandoning its U.S. manufacturing to move overseas.From pv magazine USA. Residential solar racking company Quick Mount PV plans to close its factory in Walnut Creek, California at the end of the year to move the manufacturing operation to China, according to sources close to the company. The offshoring plan, confirmed by Stijn Vos, CEO of ?Quick Mount's Netherlands-based parent company Esdec, will affect a Californian fab which employs around 40 people. Quick Mount ...

