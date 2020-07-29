

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported a pretax loss of 13.6 million pounds for the 26 week period ended 26 June 2020 compared to profit of 58.3 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 20.6 pence compared to profit of 95.0 pence. Underlying profit before tax rose 11% to 26.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 41.8 pence compared to 37.8 pence.



First half revenue increased to 197.1 million pounds from 176.0 million pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue was 169.1 million pounds, up 9%. The number of deaths in the first half was 368,000, 23 percent higher year-on-year.



