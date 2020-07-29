ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit said it will not pay dividends nor do share buybacks in 2020, following the ECB's recommendation.
The company noted that it will re-instate the Team 23 capital distribution policy in 2021 for financial year 2020 and following years. This means UniCredit will plan to distribute 50% of underlying net profit to shareholders. It will target a 30% cash dividend payout of the underlying net profit and 20% for share buyback.
The company said it remain committed to gradually returning excess capital to shareholders, above the upper end of its 200-250bps target CET1 MDA buffer.
UniCredit will already accrue the cash dividend for fiscal year 2020 at a rate of 30% of the underlying net income.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
