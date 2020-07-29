AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 28/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.9726 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51800 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 78606 EQS News ID: 1104727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 29, 2020 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)