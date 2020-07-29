Driving recruitment has been at the forefront for Vorboss Limited as they recently announced their headcount has grown by 25% over the coronavirus lockdown period. The business is heavily investing resource into its fibre build, project management and technical teams to accelerate the build of their fibre network across London.

"The past three months have been amongst the busiest I can remember," states Founder and CEO, Timothy Creswick, "but being quick thinking and supporting the team has allowed us to find growth at a time of crisis."

The telecommunications company was quick to adapt and develop its processes to facilitate hiring virtually, ensuring that recruitment plans would not be put on hold. A three-stage interview process has been introduced where employees can get to know candidates on a more personal level to understand their values and see if they are a cultural fit for the team.

Vorboss were also expected to host an apprentice recruitment day back in April with The ITP who have previously supported the company in hiring a number of apprentices. The ITP provided the business with the option to take its traditional assessment process online to continue scaling the team how they initially planned.

All candidates, including apprentices, were interviewed using a Vorboss built video conference tool as "it still feels like you're in the same room as the person and allows you to get a full perception of someone," explains Lauren Dutnall, Team Operations Executive. "Embracing this new way of recruiting has worked really well for us we're eager to drive this forward and continue adding new faces to the team." New employees were also inducted through the same online system which has proved successful to create a seamless onboarding experience.

The business is now entering its fourth month with employees working remotely but is encouraging them to visit the office now that changes have been made to ensure it's a safe working environment where individuals can keep a distance.

"It's been incredible to see how the team has developed since the beginning of the year," adds Tim. "Finally meeting some of the new hires that have been working remotely has been great, it's far more productive to get work done, share information and get to know new starters better."

For more information, please visit our website https://vorboss.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005050/en/

Contacts:

Paige Wilson

Marketing Executive

paige.wilson@vorboss.com

+44-(0)20-3582-8500

vorboss.com